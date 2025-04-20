Menu
Warri-Itakpe Train Still Grounded: NRC Says Suspension Continues Amid Safety Upgrades

By: By Naija247news

Date:

Lagos, April 19, 2025 – Naija247news

The Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) has confirmed that the Warri-Itakpe Train Service (WITS) remains suspended, more than a week after it was abruptly halted due to technical and operational issues.

In a fresh statement issued in Lagos on Saturday, Dr. Kayode Opeifa, Managing Director of NRC, reiterated that the suspension—first announced on April 10—is necessary to guarantee passenger safety, improve service delivery, and enhance operational efficiency.

“This suspension is to ensure safety, better customer service experience, and improved operational efficiencies,” Opeifa stated.

🚆 Technical Issues Fixed, But Service Still on Hold

While the corporation’s technical team has reportedly resolved the core fault, Dr. Opeifa noted that more time is needed to implement critical redundancies to prevent future breakdowns.

“The resolution of the main technical issue is just the beginning. We are working to upgrade equipment safety, retrain personnel, and streamline procedures,” he explained.

🛑 WITS Still Offline

The Warri-Itakpe route—an important economic corridor linking Delta, Edo, and Kogi states—was suspended less than two weeks ago, disrupting inter-city travel and local trade. The line is known for serving thousands of daily commuters, businesses, and cargo operators.

🗣️ Apologies and Assurance

Opeifa extended apologies to commuters, local traders, and logistics partners affected by the ongoing disruption, promising a “bigger, stronger, and better” return of WITS.

“We sincerely apologise to passengers and stakeholders. We are committed to bouncing back with improved reliability and service quality,” he said.

🚨 Background: Why the Train Stopped

Sources within the NRC had earlier hinted at brake system faults, signal communication lapses, and equipment wear as possible causes of the shutdown. The NRC has not confirmed specific issues but hinted at a comprehensive service audit.

Quick Facts: Warri-Itakpe Railway Line
• Opened: 2020
• Route Length: Approx. 327 km
• Connects: Warri (Delta), Agbor (Edo), Itakpe (Kogi)
• Purpose: Passenger and freight rail
• Status: Temporarily suspended since April 10, 2025

What’s Next?
There is no official date yet for the resumption of WITS, but insiders suggest the NRC may resume trial runs before the end of April if all safety systems are cleared.

Stay with Naija247news for updates as the story unfolds.

