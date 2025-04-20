Tunde Onakoya Shatters World Record in Times Square, Sets Global Stage for Nigeria’s Street Children

“We’ve Broken the Record for a Million Dreams!” – Nigerian Chess Hero Declares From New York

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

By Naija247news Correspondent

New York City, April 20, 2025 – History was made under the glowing lights of Times Square as Nigerian chess prodigy and activist, Tunde Onakoya, broke the world record for the longest chess marathon — a staggering 61 hours, 3 minutes, and 34 seconds — and is now chasing an audacious 70-hour target.

Onakoya and his American partner, Shawn Martinez, began their epic chess face-off on April 17, pushing themselves past exhaustion, rain, and the chaotic heartbeat of New York, all in a bid to raise global awareness for homeless and underprivileged children in Africa.

“We’ve officially BROKEN THE RECORD with my brother,” Onakoya announced triumphantly on X, formerly Twitter.

“For all the dreamers… we’re doing this for a million dreams.”

From Lagos Slum to Global Stage

Tunde Onakoya, 30, the founder of Chess in Slums Africa, is no stranger to turning pain into purpose. From learning chess in a humble Lagos barbershop to building an education revolution for street kids, Onakoya has become a symbol of Nigerian resilience, grit, and brilliance.

Raised by a mother who cleaned floors to keep him in school, Tunde never forgot the crushing realities of poverty.

“The real pain isn’t just lacking money,” he once told Channels Television, “it’s being cut off from education and justice.”

He channeled that pain into power — mentoring over 200 children across Nigeria and providing lifelong scholarships, thanks to his now-famous $1 million fundraising marathon in 2024.

Davido, Nigerian Diaspora, and Jollof Vibes in New York

Tunde’s previous 60-hour chess marathon last year was no ordinary feat — it drew the Nigerian community in New York in droves. Traditional meals like jollof rice, live music, and star appearances, including Afrobeats icon Davido, turned the intense mental battle into a cultural celebration.

Davido, who also gifted him a 30BG chain, hailed Onakoya as “Nigeria’s pride.”

“We Want to Build the Biggest Free School in Africa”

The current record-shattering attempt isn’t just about headlines or trophies. Onakoya’s goal is soul-stirring: to build Africa’s largest tuition-free preschool for homeless children — powered by chess, compassion, and collective action.

“The hardest part isn’t staying awake for three days,” he said, “it’s knowing there are a million children waiting for hope.”

Onakoya’s movement has already distributed over one million chess sets to slum communities across Africa, in partnership with The Gift of Chess, an international non-profit.

Nigeria Celebrates: From State Houses to Slums

Back home, Nigerian leaders have joined in celebrating this iconic feat.

• Vice President Kashim Shettima praised Onakoya’s record as a “symbol of Nigerian excellence and resilience.”

• Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu called it “proof that greatness can come from anywhere.”

• Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State named him State Sports Ambassador, likening his journey to that of millions of struggling Nigerian youth.

Guinness World Record Awaits Confirmation

Although Guinness World Records is yet to issue its formal certification, Nigerians at home and in the diaspora are already claiming victory, flooding social media with messages of support, prayers, and national pride.

⸻

🗨️ “Chess saved my life — now I want it to save millions more,” Onakoya said.

✊🏾 “From the slums of Lagos to Times Square — Nigeria is HERE.”

Share this: Facebook

X



Like this: Like Loading...

Related