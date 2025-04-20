Timi Dakolo, Victor Thompson Lead Star Line-Up at ‘Jesus + Nothing Worship’ in Lagos

: LOGIC Church Hosts Soul-Stirring Easter Experience

Lagos, April 18, 2025 – Naija247news

In a powerful fusion of gospel, grace, and music, leading Nigerian gospel artistes Timi Dakolo, Victor Thompson, and a constellation of other anointed ministers are set to grace the stage at the maiden edition of the ‘Jesus + Nothing Worship’ – a soul-lifting Easter event hosted by The Love of God in Christ (LOGIC) Church.

The event, taking place Good Friday evening at the LOGIC Church headquarters in Lekki, Lagos, promises to be a night of unfiltered spiritual worship and musical excellence that ushers believers into the true meaning of Easter.

⸻

🔊 A Worship, Not a Concert

“I am doing this because I love God. He loved me first. The message is clear: it is a worship, not a concert,” said award-winning soul singer Timi Dakolo, reaffirming the spiritual depth of the event.

LOGIC Church Lead Pastor, Flourish Peters, told reporters at a pre-event press conference that the purpose of the gathering is to remind believers of the message of salvation and redemption through the sacrifice of Jesus Christ.

“This worship experience is a call back to the cross – a celebration of the grace, death, and resurrection of Christ,” Peters said.

“It is also our platform to spotlight emerging gospel talents from within our church community.”

⸻

🌟 Gospel All-Stars Unite

Headliners include gospel chart-topper Victor Thompson, inspirational star Greatman Takit, worship leader Neon Adejo, and dynamic performers such as SMJ, Noble G, Steve Hills, Lily Perez, Anderson Qozan, Pastor Victor Paul, and many others.

Even children will have a moment to shine with performances from the Evolution Children’s Choir. Other ministers include EmekaSongz, Flo, Dorcas Moore, Mag Psalm, Mera Owili, Gerald Bishung, and Phebe Lion.

“The songs tonight are not just melodies; they are messages born from the Word. Pastor Flourish’s teachings inspired the lyrics,” said Neon Adejo.

⸻

📅 Building Momentum for Jesus + Nothing Conference 2025

According to Pastor Peters, the worship night serves as a spiritual appetizer for the much-anticipated Jesus + Nothing Conference scheduled for May 28 – June 2, which is expected to attract over 6,000 attendees from across the nation.

“This annual worship will now hold every Good Friday going forward, establishing a new Easter tradition,” Peters added.

He also revealed plans to partner with major music streaming platforms to curate a playlist of the songs performed during the event to reach a broader audience and make the worship experience timeless.

⸻

💬 Voices from the Ministers

• Mag Psalm: “The love of God expressed on the cross is our central message tonight.”

• Mera Owili: “It will be a different kind of experience. Expect something transformational.”

⸻

🛐 Editorial Note – Naija247news

This is not your average gospel concert. ‘Jesus + Nothing Worship’ signals a rising movement within Nigeria’s urban Christian community, one that blends sound doctrine, musical excellence, and youthful energy to drive the message of Christ beyond Sunday sermons.

In a season marked by spiritual reflection, LOGIC Church is pioneering a format that redefines worship through grace-centric messaging, homegrown talent, and intentional outreach to a new generation of believers.

⸻

QUOTE BLOCK

🗣️ “Attendees can anticipate an evening of deep spiritual connection and sincere worship… a life-transforming event.”

— Pastor Flourish Peters, Lead Pastor, LOGIC Church

