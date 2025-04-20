Tears in Kano: Shettima Pays Tribute to Late Galadiman Abbas Sanusi, Urges Unity Amid Grief

Kano, April 19, 2025 – Naija247news

In a powerful show of statesmanship and cultural reverence, Vice-President Kashim Shettima on Saturday paid a solemn condolence visit to the family of the late Alhaji Abbas Sanusi, the Galadiman Kano and oldest surviving kingmaker in the ancient emirate, who passed away on April 2 at the age of 91.

Describing the late royal elder as “a father to all”, Shettima said the death of Galadiman Kano was not just a loss to Kano, but a blow to the entire North.

“Kano holds the heart of the North. Whatever touches Kano reverberates across Northern Nigeria,” Shettima declared during the visit to the Emirate and Government House.

He offered heartfelt prayers for the repose of the royal figure’s soul, asking Allah to “grant him Aljannah and eternal rest.”

🕌 A Royal Voice Silenced

Alhaji Abbas Sanusi was a respected pillar of traditional leadership, known for his deep wisdom, unifying presence, and quiet diplomacy. His passing marks the end of an era in Kano’s cultural and political history.

Shettima, who was received by Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf and members of the Sanusi family, emphasized that Galadima’s legacy should inspire peace and reconciliation across political lines.

“You are all older than me. I am 58, yet I see leaders here who shaped this city long before now. Let us forgive one another, because what unites us as a people is far greater than what divides us,” he said, calling for unity in the face of growing tensions.

🛑 VP Condemns Shanono Gun Attack

In a sharp detour from royal mourning, the Vice-President also condemned the recent gunmen attack in Faruruwa, Shanono LGA, describing it as a threat to regional stability.

“Violence has no place in a land this blessed with heritage and harmony. We must resist attempts to tear our communities apart,” he said.

👑 Emirate, Government Appreciate Federal Presence

Speaking earlier, Governor Yusuf Kabir expressed deep gratitude for the Vice-President’s visit, noting that it was a mark of national solidarity with the Kano Emirate.

“Your visit has brought comfort to the family and to all of us in Kano. We pray for your safe journey back,” the governor stated.

In a heartfelt response, Alhaji Kabiru Abbas, eldest son of the late Galadima, said the family was humbled by the federal government’s recognition of their father’s legacy.

“Your Excellency’s presence in our home today shows that Nigeria held our father in the highest regard,” Kabiru said, his voice heavy with emotion.

⸻

Sidebar: Who Was Galadiman Kano, Alhaji Abbas Sanusi?

• Born in 1934, he served the Kano Emirate for over six decades.

• Known as one of the oldest and most revered kingmakers in Nigeria.

• A trusted advisor to successive emirs and a custodian of cultural integrity.

• Advocated for interfaith harmony and youth mentorship in the North.

