“Take Charge of Your Security, Government Cannot Do It Alone” – TY Danjuma Urges Nigerians

Naija247news reports that former Minister of Defence, General Theophilus Yakubu Danjuma (Rtd), has once again raised a clarion call to Nigerians, urging citizens to take active responsibility for their own safety in the face of Nigeria’s persistent security challenges.

Naija247news understands that the retired army general made the statement during a public appearance where he addressed the rising insecurity across different regions of the country. According to Naija247news, Danjuma emphasized that while the government bears the constitutional duty of securing the lives and property of citizens, the current situation has shown that relying solely on government efforts is no longer sufficient.

Naija247news gathered that Danjuma did not mince words when he urged communities to mobilize and protect themselves against criminal elements who have continued to wreak havoc, particularly in the North and Middle Belt regions. “The armed forces are overstretched. The police are overwhelmed. We cannot sit back and fold our arms anymore,” Danjuma was quoted as saying.

Naija247news reports that he further criticized what he described as the apparent inaction or inefficiency of certain security agencies, expressing concern over the fate of rural dwellers who remain most vulnerable to attacks by bandits and insurgents. “We are not safe in our homes, on our roads, and even in our places of worship. This cannot continue,” he lamented.

According to Naija247news, Danjuma stressed the need for self-organized community vigilance groups, adding that while such efforts must remain within the confines of the law, they are necessary to fill the gap left by state security institutions.

Naija247news understands that Danjuma’s comments come amid rising public frustration over frequent kidnappings, attacks on farmlands, and the slow response of security forces. His message has resonated with many Nigerians who feel increasingly exposed and unprotected.

Naija247news gathered that reactions have poured in from civil society groups, traditional leaders, and ordinary citizens, some hailing his courage for speaking the truth, while others have expressed worry about the implications of communities resorting to self-defence in an already volatile security climate.

Naija247news reports that General Danjuma’s remarks serve as a wake-up call not just to the citizens, but to the government to review and reinvigorate its approach to national security, as Nigerians continue to seek hope and protection in these uncertain times.

