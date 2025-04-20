Rivers Revives ₦5.2 Billion Songhai Farms Project, Targets 5,000 Youth Jobs and 40% Boost in Local Food Supply

“We must grow what we eat and build wealth from our soil” – Vice Admiral Ibok Ete Ibas (Rtd)

Port Harcourt, April 19, 2025 (Naija247news) – In a bold move aimed at agricultural revival, job creation, and food self-sufficiency, the Rivers State Government says it is reviving the defunct Songhai Integrated Farms in Bunu Tai, Tai Local Government Area — a once-promising agro-venture that collapsed under years of mismanagement and neglect.

Administrator of the state, Vice Admiral Ibok Ete Ibas (Rtd), led an inspection team to the abandoned project site on Saturday, where he reaffirmed the government’s ₦5.2 billion commitment to restoring the farm’s full-scale operations.

“Reviving Songhai Farms is not just about agriculture – it’s about building a future where Rivers youths have dignified jobs and our people eat what they grow,” Ibas told reporters during the tour.

🧑🏾‍🌾 Youth Empowerment Meets Agricultural Renaissance

The Rivers Government says the farm’s revival will generate over 5,000 direct jobs, with a pipeline to train 2,000 young people yearly in modern agribusiness, crop science, aquaculture, poultry farming, waste-to-energy, and food processing.

• 1,200 smallholder farmers across the state will be integrated into the supply chain.

• The state will also roll out 15 satellite agro hubs to spread production to LGAs beyond Tai.

• Internship slots, business incubation schemes, and cooperative grants will be linked to the project.

“We’re creating a generation of agropreneurs – not just farmers. Songhai will be a living lab for innovation and food security,” said the Administrator.

📊 Food Security Impact: ₦7 Billion in Import Substitution, 40% Rise in Output

Rivers currently imports over ₦17 billion worth of food annually, from rice and poultry to frozen vegetables and processed grains.

According to the government’s projections:

• The revived Songhai project is expected to slash food importation by ₦7 billion yearly by 2027.

• The project could deliver a 40% boost in local food supply by its second year of operation.

• It will also power a Farm-to-Table scheme linking rural growers directly to schools, hospitals, and markets.

🛡️ “Protect What Belongs to You,” Ibas Tells Communities

Sounding a note of caution, Ibas urged Tai residents and surrounding communities to safeguard the project against vandalism, land grabbing, and asset theft.

“Our biggest enemies are not just those who steal public property but those who turn a blind eye while it happens,” he warned.

“This time, the people must be the guardians of their own prosperity.”

The government is also floating a task force on agro-infrastructure security to protect facilities across the 23 LGAs.

🏗️ Infrastructure Drive: Rumuodara Road Reconstruction

In a related development, the Rivers administrator inspected the ongoing reconstruction of P-Mac Avenue in Rumuodara, Obio/Akpor LGA — a road critical to linking rural produce to the city’s food markets.

Ibas praised the contractors for quality work and reiterated that rural roads, feeder networks, and irrigation access would be prioritized in the state’s sustainable development phase.

🔎 Voices from the Soil: “Let Songhai Be Ours Again”

🗣️ Emmanuel Baridam, 27 – Aspiring Agri-Entrepreneur (Bunu Tai)

“I used to work as a casual labourer on the old Songhai farm before it shut down. If the government truly revives it, I’m ready to return – not just as a worker, but to learn and maybe own a small cassava farm someday. We’re tired of waiting for oil jobs.”

🗣️ Mama Furo Okere, 52 – Local Farmer and Women’s Leader

“Songhai brought life to this community. Our children got jobs, and we sold our produce easily. When it died, hardship returned. If they are serious this time, let them involve the women – we are the backbone of the farms.”

🗣️ Boma Nteegbara, 33 – Youth Leader, Tai LGA

“This could be the game-changer we need. Government must be transparent and avoid politics. Let real youths benefit, not just party boys. Give us training, tools and access to land.”

🗣️ Kelechi Johnson, Environmental Science Student, RSUST

“A revived Songhai could serve as a model for sustainable agriculture. I hope they link it to universities for research and internships. That’s how you create lasting impact.”

📊 Expert Analysis: “Rivers Could Be Top-5 Agri State by 2027”

According to Dr. Joy Wokocha, Agricultural Economist at Rivers State University:

“If this is sustained, Rivers could become a top-5 food-producing state in Nigeria within three years. Songhai is a scalable model for climate-smart farming, waste recycling, and youth empowerment.”

