Reno Omokri Fires Back at El-Rufai: “Tinubu Is Cleaning Up Buhari’s Bloody Security Mess!”

– Presidency Boasts of Debt Clearance, Economic Turnaround

ABUJA – In a fierce clapback against former Kaduna Governor Nasir El-Rufai, outspoken author and ex-presidential aide, Reno Omokri, has come to the defence of President Bola Tinubu, asserting that Nigeria’s security situation has improved dramatically under Tinubu compared to the blood-soaked years of Muhammadu Buhari’s regime.

“El-Rufai must be suffering from selective amnesia,” Omokri tweeted. “Did he forget Kuje Prisons, the NDA attack, and Kaduna airport siege? Or the abduction of over 600 children under Buhari?”

Citing a litany of terrorist atrocities during Buhari’s presidency, Omokri reminded Nigerians of the horrors that once defined their nation’s security narrative — from the Dapchi girls abduction to the Abuja-Kaduna train bombing, and even the kidnap of Buhari’s in-law.

“Name one bandit kingpin Buhari killed. Just one. Tinubu’s security forces have neutralized over 15 top terror commanders in under a year!” he challenged.

Among the bandit leaders reportedly neutralized since Tinubu’s emergence: Kachalla Halilu Sububu, Kachalla Dangote, Kachalla Shehu, and Boderi. In Borno alone, Boko Haram commanders like Munzir Arika, Dan Fulani Fari Fari, and Bakoura Arina Chiki have been eliminated.

Tinubu Slashes Nigeria’s Debt to $94.2bn, Clears $7bn FX Backlog — Presidency

While Reno tackled the security narrative, the Senior Special Assistant on Digital/New Media to the President, O’tega Ogra, released a separate statement on Friday painting a glowing picture of Tinubu’s economic stewardship.

“President Tinubu is paying off decades of legacy debt without default or mass layoffs,” Ogra said. “Unlike other nations, Nigeria isn’t begging for bailouts.”

Key Highlights:

• Debt stock reduced from $108.2bn to $94.2bn by end of 2024

• $7bn FX backlog cleared via the Central Bank of Nigeria

• External reserves up to $40.9bn (from $33bn in 2023)

• Net external reserves up 482%, from $4bn to $23.3bn

• Balance of Payments surplus: $6.83bn in 2024, reversing prior years of deficit

Investor Confidence Soars, Diaspora Remittances Hit $20.93bn

Ogra also spotlighted robust investor interest:

• Portfolio investment inflows up 106.5% to $13.35bn

• Non-oil exports rose 24.6% to $7.46bn

• Gas exports surged 48.3% to $8.66bn

• Diaspora remittances increased by 8.9%, totaling $20.93bn

• IMTO inflows up 43.5% to $4.73bn

74 Roads, 24 States: Tinubu’s Bulldozers On the Move

The Presidency also reeled out a long list of infrastructure projects ongoing across Nigeria, made possible due to improved security:

• Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway

• Sokoto-Badagry Super Highway

• Abuja-Kaduna-Zaria-Kano Road

• Akwanga-Jos-Bauchi-Gombe Road

• Phase 2B of the Second Niger Bridge access roads

• East-West Road completion in progress

“Only a stable country can support simultaneous road construction across 24 states,” Ogra emphasized.

Naija247news Verdict: Tinubu vs. El-Rufai — Facts or Politics?

While El-Rufai stirs the pot with bold criticism, the Tinubu camp is armed with numbers, neutralized terrorists, and global investor endorsements. With security visibly improving and Nigeria’s economic indicators rebounding, the ball may now be in El-Rufai’s court to respond — with facts, not fire.

