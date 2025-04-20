Ondo Police Commissioner Blasts “Diabolical Lie” Linking First Lady Remi Tinubu’s Convoy to Girl’s Death in Akure

AKURE— The Ondo State Police Commissioner, Wilfred Olatokunbo Afolabi, has come out swinging, debunking what he described as a “diabolical lie” suggesting that a vehicle in the convoy of Nigeria’s First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, was involved in the tragic killing of a 10-year-old girl in Oba Ile, Akure.

In a heated interview with ARISE News on Friday, CP Afolabi set the record straight, declaring that the white Lexus Jeep that hit the minor was not part of the First Lady’s official entourage, which had already passed the location before the incident occurred.

“That report is not only false—it is wicked, malicious, and designed to tarnish the image of the First Lady,” Afolabi stated, visibly enraged by the viral publications making the rounds on social media.

According to the Police Commissioner, Senator Remi Tinubu had just arrived in Akure and was received at the airport by top security operatives, including himself. He confirmed he was in the First Lady’s convoy from the airport to The Dome, where she had her first official engagement.

“After the convoy had passed, and the roads were reopened, we got information that a fast-moving white Lexus Jeep—not part of the convoy—knocked down a 10-year-old girl,” Afolabi explained.

White Lexus Jeep Bolts, Police Launch Statewide Manhunt

The driver of the white Lexus reportedly fled the scene before anyone could apprehend him. CP Afolabi confirmed that police have since dispatched alerts to checkpoints and roadblocks across Ondo State to intercept any white Lexus with bloodstains or visible front-end damage.

“We have not yet nabbed the suspect, but we are on his trail. The vehicle will not vanish into thin air. With God on our side, justice will be served,” the Commissioner vowed.

He added that preliminary intelligence and eyewitness sketches were being compiled to assist in tracking down the fugitive driver.

First Lady in Akure for Empowerment Programme

Senator Oluremi Tinubu was in Ondo to distribute empowerment kits and startup tools under her national women and youth development initiative. The tragic incident, however, has cast a shadow over the visit, fueling misinformation online.

“It came as a rude shock when someone sent me screenshots claiming a vehicle in the First Lady’s convoy was involved. That is a diabolical lie. Nothing like that happened,” Afolabi stressed.

Police Warn Public Against Fake News

The Ondo State Police Command has urged the public to remain calm, avoid spreading unverified information, and wait for official updates.

Meanwhile, CP Afolabi has paid condolence visits to the grieving family of the deceased child and assured them of justice.

Naija247news will continue to monitor this developing story and bring you verified updates as the police intensify their manhunt.

