Ojulari: NNPC Targets $60bn Investment, 3 Million Barrels per Day by 2030

Abuja, April 20, 2025 – Naija247news

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

In a thunderous debut that signals a new chapter for Nigeria’s oil and gas sector, Mr. Bashir Ojulari, the newly appointed Group Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC Ltd.), has announced an audacious plan to attract $30 billion in energy investments by 2027 and $60 billion by 2030.

Ojulari made the bold declaration during a strategic town hall meeting with NNPC staff in Abuja, where he laid out his ambitious roadmap to turn the national oil behemoth into “a globally competitive, proudly Nigerian energy giant.”

“We stand at the gateway of a new era—one that demands courage, professionalism, and a relentless drive for excellence,” Ojulari declared.

🔥 Key Targets Set by Ojulari:

• Crude Oil Production to surpass 2 million barrels per day (bpd) by 2027 and hit 3 million bpd by 2030

• Refining Capacity to expand to 200,000 bpd by 2027 and 500,000 bpd by 2030

• Gas Production to reach 10 billion cubic feet per day (bcf/d) by 2027 and grow to 12bcf/d by 2030

• Sectoral Investment Target: $30bn by 2027, $60bn by 2030

• Energy Access: Deepen affordability and delivery to all Nigerians

In a statement released by Olufemi Soneye, NNPC’s Chief Corporate Communications Officer, Ojulari said the company will focus on business reconfiguration, robust performance management, and transparent stakeholder partnerships to meet the set goals.

💬 “Now is the time to turn transformation into performance” – Ojulari

Describing the targets as more than just numbers, Ojulari said they represent “hope, jobs, industrial growth, and energy security for millions of Nigerians.”

He charged employees to take ownership of the journey ahead, promising a leadership style that will blend “experience with youth, competition with collaboration.”

“We recognise that our greatest asset is our people. Our success will be powered by empowered employees,” he said, pledging to foster a workplace built on value, motivation, and inspiration.

Ojulari also signaled closer collaboration with in-house and national unions, saying a “trust-based relationship” was critical to achieving collective progress.

“Together, we will build a high-performing, globally competitive NNPC Ltd. that is proudly Nigerian and proudly world-class,” he concluded.

With this bold vision, NNPC Ltd. under Ojulari is set to chart a new course not just for the company, but for Nigeria’s place in the global energy market.

Share this: Facebook

X



Like this: Like Loading...

Related