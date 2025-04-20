Nigeria is suffering, please save us from this cross — Kukah begs Tinubu

20, April 2025

Matthew Hassan Kukah, the Archbishop of the Catholic Diocese of Sokoto, has appealed to President Bola Tinubu to save Nigerians from the cross of pain and hunger. .

In his Easter message on Sunday, the cleric called on the government to protect Nigerians from “marauders, murderers, savages and ravenous predators who threaten to overrun our nation.”

Mr. President, hunger, sickness and desolation stalk the land. We still believe removing the subsidies was the right decision.

“We note that the country now has a huge volume of resources in its domestic reserves.

“For over ten years now, farming has become one of the most hazardous pre-occupations in our country,” Kukah said.

Kukah further criticised the government’s moves to assuage Nigerian’s plight by means of palliatives distribution, warning that such a move diminishes the dignity of citizens.

The cleric advised the government to “Make food security a fundamental human right to all citizens” and called on the President to “please bring us down from this painful cross of hunger.”

According to him, bandits, who were brought into the country as a strategy for upstaging the government of the day and to gain power, have become embedded in every sphere of the lives of Nigerians, killing people and destroying communities.

“Today we have watched as the cancer of insecurity and violence have metastasised. Now, this cancer threatens the very foundation of our common humanity,” Kukah asserted.

He maintained that the insecurity in Nigeria is reaching a breaking point as terrorists, bandits and kidnappers cut lives short and subject their victims to the most inhuman conditions.

Taken together, they have placed our country outside the purveyor of human civilisation. Across the entire country, every day, innocent citizens are kidnapped and held under the most inhuman conditions. A dark pall of death hangs languidly from north to south.

“It is impossible to find a home, a family, or a community that has not been caught in the cusp of this savagery. Now, Mr. President, Nigeria is reaching a breaking point.

“The nation is gradually becoming a huge national morgue. Mr. President, with a greater sense of urgency, hasten to bring us down from this cross of evil,” he appealed.

“Mr President, we all admit that you neither erected this cross nor did you affect our collective crucifixion.

“Notwithstanding, Nigerians have been dangling and bleeding on this cross of pain and mindless suffering for too long, he said.

