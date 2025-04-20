NDLEA Uncovers Cocaine Hidden in Religious Books Bound for Saudi Arabia

Naija247news reports that operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) have made yet another shocking discovery in the fight against illicit drug trafficking, intercepting cocaine cleverly concealed in religious books intended for export to Saudi Arabia.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Naija247news gathered that the drugs, weighing several kilograms, were seized at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA) in Lagos during routine outbound cargo screening. The substances were hidden in hollowed-out compartments of religious texts, an attempt authorities described as both “cunning and sacrilegious.”

According to Naija247news, the interception followed a tip-off and subsequent intensive surveillance by NDLEA agents, who had been monitoring suspicious consignments booked for a Saudi-bound flight. The seizure highlights a disturbing trend where traffickers now exploit religious symbolism and sacred items to mask criminal activity and bypass security checks.

Naija247news understands that the suspects involved in the trafficking attempt are currently in custody and undergoing interrogation. Preliminary investigations suggest that a drug syndicate with international links may be behind the operation, using unsuspecting couriers and disguises to smuggle narcotics out of the country.

Naija247news gathered that this latest interception is part of a broader series of strategic operations by the NDLEA aimed at dismantling trafficking networks and curbing the export of illegal substances through Nigeria’s air and sea ports.

According to Naija247news, the agency’s Chairman and Chief Executive, Brig. Gen. Mohamed Buba Marwa (Rtd), praised the vigilance and professionalism of the officers involved in the operation, reiterating that traffickers will continue to face stiff resistance from NDLEA across all entry and exit points.

Naija247news reports that Marwa also warned the public to remain alert and not to fall prey to schemes by traffickers who often disguise their packages or use third parties to ship illegal substances. “No item is too sacred or too strange for traffickers to exploit,” he noted, urging religious institutions and courier services to intensify scrutiny of parcels passing through their hands.

Naija247news understands that the seized cocaine has since been secured as evidence, while investigations continue to unravel the full extent of the network behind the operation. The NDLEA says it remains committed to protecting Nigeria’s image and ensuring that the country does not serve as a transit route for global drug trafficking.

Share this: Facebook

X



Like this: Like Loading...

Related