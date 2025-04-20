Menu
Search
Subscribe
Top Stories

NDLEA Uncovers Cocaine Hidden in Religious Books Bound for Saudi Arabia

By: Agnes Ekebuike

Date:

Naija247news reports that operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) have made yet another shocking discovery in the fight against illicit drug trafficking, intercepting cocaine cleverly concealed in religious books intended for export to Saudi Arabia.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Naija247news gathered that the drugs, weighing several kilograms, were seized at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA) in Lagos during routine outbound cargo screening. The substances were hidden in hollowed-out compartments of religious texts, an attempt authorities described as both “cunning and sacrilegious.”

According to Naija247news, the interception followed a tip-off and subsequent intensive surveillance by NDLEA agents, who had been monitoring suspicious consignments booked for a Saudi-bound flight. The seizure highlights a disturbing trend where traffickers now exploit religious symbolism and sacred items to mask criminal activity and bypass security checks.

Naija247news understands that the suspects involved in the trafficking attempt are currently in custody and undergoing interrogation. Preliminary investigations suggest that a drug syndicate with international links may be behind the operation, using unsuspecting couriers and disguises to smuggle narcotics out of the country.

Naija247news gathered that this latest interception is part of a broader series of strategic operations by the NDLEA aimed at dismantling trafficking networks and curbing the export of illegal substances through Nigeria’s air and sea ports.

According to Naija247news, the agency’s Chairman and Chief Executive, Brig. Gen. Mohamed Buba Marwa (Rtd), praised the vigilance and professionalism of the officers involved in the operation, reiterating that traffickers will continue to face stiff resistance from NDLEA across all entry and exit points.

Naija247news reports that Marwa also warned the public to remain alert and not to fall prey to schemes by traffickers who often disguise their packages or use third parties to ship illegal substances. “No item is too sacred or too strange for traffickers to exploit,” he noted, urging religious institutions and courier services to intensify scrutiny of parcels passing through their hands.

Naija247news understands that the seized cocaine has since been secured as evidence, while investigations continue to unravel the full extent of the network behind the operation. The NDLEA says it remains committed to protecting Nigeria’s image and ensuring that the country does not serve as a transit route for global drug trafficking.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram

Discover more from Naija247news

Subscribe to get the latest posts sent to your email.

Previous article
Timi Dakolo, Victor Thompson Lead Star Line-Up at ‘Jesus + Nothing Worship’ in Lagos
Agnes Ekebuike
Agnes Ekebuikehttp://Naija247news.com
Agnes Ekebuike is a dedicated Journalist and News Writer, I specialize in creating compelling and impactful content across a wide range of topics, including Business, Energy, Politics and Entertainment. With a strong focus on in-depth research, my work involves crafting well-researched news articles, feature stories, and other forms of content for diverse clients and publications. I am skilled in pitching innovative story ideas to editors, securing assignments that resonate with audiences, and providing insightful and timely reporting. I have experience conducting interviews with key sources, experts, and relevant individuals to capture authentic voices and perspectives.

Share post:

Subscribe

spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

Timi Dakolo, Victor Thompson Lead Star Line-Up at ‘Jesus + Nothing Worship’ in Lagos

By Naija247news By Naija247news -
: LOGIC Church Hosts Soul-Stirring Easter Experience Lagos, April 18,...

“Take Charge of Your Security, Government Cannot Do It Alone” – TY Danjuma Urges Nigerians

Agnes Ekebuike Agnes Ekebuike -
Naija247news reports that former Minister of Defence, General Theophilus...

Easter in Abuja: Wike Preaches Unity, Vows to Push Ahead with FCT Infrastructure, Education and Security Reforms

By Naija247news By Naija247news -
Abuja, April 18, 2025 – Naija247news As Christians across the...

Warri-Itakpe Train Still Grounded: NRC Says Suspension Continues Amid Safety Upgrades

By Naija247news By Naija247news -
Lagos, April 19, 2025 – Naija247news The Nigerian Railway Corporation...

About us

Naija247news.com, founded in October 2010, is a part of the Naija Times Media Group LLC

Company

The latest

Timi Dakolo, Victor Thompson Lead Star Line-Up at ‘Jesus + Nothing Worship’ in Lagos

Music 0
: LOGIC Church Hosts Soul-Stirring Easter Experience Lagos, April 18,...

“Take Charge of Your Security, Government Cannot Do It Alone” – TY Danjuma Urges Nigerians

North East 0
Naija247news reports that former Minister of Defence, General Theophilus...

Easter in Abuja: Wike Preaches Unity, Vows to Push Ahead with FCT Infrastructure, Education and Security Reforms

South South 0
Abuja, April 18, 2025 – Naija247news As Christians across the...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Discover more from Naija247news

Subscribe now to keep reading and get access to the full archive.

Continue reading