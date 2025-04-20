NDLEA Pushes for Mandatory Drug Tests for NYSC Corps Members, Warns of Rising Youth Addiction Crisis

Abuja, April 19, 2025 – Naija247news

In a bold policy move to curb Nigeria’s rising tide of drug abuse among youths, the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has called for mandatory drug testing of all prospective National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) members across the country.

The NDLEA Chairman, Retired Brig.-Gen. Buba Marwa, sounded the alarm during a ‘Train-the-Trainer’ workshop held in Abuja on Saturday, organised in collaboration with the Mountain of Fire and Miracles Ministries (MFM). The training aims to equip religious and community leaders with the tools to fight drug addiction from the grassroots.

Represented by Mrs Ngozi Madubuike, NDLEA’s Director of Drug Demand Reduction, Marwa emphasized that drug testing at NYSC orientation camps is a necessary deterrent, and a gateway to early intervention and rehabilitation for young Nigerians testing positive.

“If Nigerian youths know that drug tests are now part of NYSC camps, many will steer clear of substance use altogether,” Marwa stated.

🚨 A Growing National Emergency

The NDLEA’s push is part of its flagship War Against Drug Abuse (WADA) campaign — a multipronged response to the country’s deepening drug crisis. According to Marwa, addiction is now fueled by peer pressure, social neglect, and poor parenting models, with families increasingly unable to enforce moral discipline.

Already, some state governments and universities have adopted the drug testing policy, with NDLEA providing affordable test kits and deploying trained officers to conduct screenings. The agency also plans to expand testing across the public service and educational sectors, despite pushback from critics.

“This is no longer a matter of debate — the future of our youth, and by extension, our nation, depends on collective early action,” Marwa declared.

🗣️ “Parents Must Lead by Example” — Experts React

Juliet Michael, a child development expert and secretary of the National Cancer Society, praised the NDLEA initiative, describing it as “long overdue”. She lamented the moral erosion in homes, saying the old days of parental discipline had been replaced by confusion and disconnection.

“Back then, a single look from a parent was enough. Now, many parents can’t even connect with their children,” she observed.

Michael urged parents to monitor their children’s friendships and online behaviour, while embodying the values they wish to instill.

Another participant, Iyenoma Osazee, hailed the programme as life-saving, saying it helps communities detect early signs of addiction and guide affected youths toward recovery.

🔎 NDLEA’s Broader Strategy

While NDLEA continues to crack down on traffickers through arrests and seizures, it is also scaling up its education, rehabilitation, and community engagement efforts. Marwa stressed that addiction stems from deep-seated social and economic factors that require a national solution beyond law enforcement.

“We can’t fight this alone. Parents, schools, religious leaders, and communities must work as one to break the chain of abuse,” he warned.

The NDLEA boss affirmed that the agency’s collaboration with NYSC and academic institutions will be crucial in building a drug-free generation and reversing Nigeria’s youth addiction crisis.

