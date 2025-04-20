NDLEA Foils Cocaine Smuggling to Saudi, Smashes Drug Rings in Kano, Edo and Lagos

“Even sacred texts are now tools for drug trafficking. We won’t spare anyone desecrating faith or peace in this nation.” – NDLEA’s Femi Babafemi

Abuja, April 20, 2025 – In a chilling escalation of drug trafficking tactics, the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has intercepted 500 grams of cocaine cleverly concealed inside 20 sets of religious books bound for Saudi Arabia. The discovery, made at a courier logistics firm on Tuesday, April 15, has once again spotlighted the audacity of cartels exploiting sacred objects to export hard drugs.

According to NDLEA Director of Media and Advocacy, Femi Babafemi, the cocaine was buried in the pages of the books and packaged as devotional items. “This is both sacrilegious and criminal,” Babafemi said in a Sunday statement from Abuja.

Cannabis from the U.S., Cocaine to Saudi

In a separate bust the same day, NDLEA agents discovered 2.8kg of Loud, a potent cannabis strain, hidden in a carton arriving from the United States.

Kano: Drug Courier to Bandits Uncovered

Meanwhile, in Kano, NDLEA operatives arrested Muhammad Mohammed, 22, a courier supplying drugs to armed bandits. He was caught along Bichi-Kano Road with 277 ampoules of pentazocine injection strapped to his thighs and private parts using cellotape. Authorities said he was en route to Katsina, a hotbed of bandit activity.

On the same day, April 13, Mohammed Abdulaziz, 43, was arrested at Rimin Kebe area of Nasarawa, Kano, with 68 blocks of skunk weighing 30kg.

Edo Forest Farms Burned Down

In Egbeta forest, Edo State, NDLEA agents uncovered and destroyed two illegal cannabis farms covering 1.48 hectares. The operation led to the destruction of 3,717.8kg of cannabis and the recovery of 136.5kg of processed weed.

Lagos: Seaport Drug Lords Tracked

In Lagos, operatives finally apprehended Kayode Basorun, 40, a suspect who had been on the run for two years in connection with a 2023 seizure of 107kg of Loud smuggled in from Canada through the Tincan seaport.

Additionally, a known local distributor within the port community, Dauda Yakubu, was arrested on Monday, April 14.

⸻

NDLEA’s Message: No Sacred Cover, No Safe Haven

This string of crackdowns reveals the lengths traffickers are willing to go – from corrupting religion to recruiting youths as courier mules for terrorist-linked syndicates. NDLEA says it is doubling down on ports, forests, and digital courier tracking as traffickers get bolder.

