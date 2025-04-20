NDLEA Bursts Drug Syndicates Across Nigeria: Over 1.8 Tons of Skunk, Meth, and Heroin Seized in Sweeping Raids

“They were hiding drugs in charcoal sacks and cooking skushi in living rooms. We won’t rest until every street is clean,” – NDLEA Spokesman Femi Babafemi

Abuja, April 20, 2025 – In a coordinated nationwide blitz, the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has dismantled major drug networks operating from Bayelsa to Lagos, Kaduna, and across Nigeria’s porous borders. In total, authorities intercepted over 1.8 tonnes of illicit drugs, arrested multiple suspects, and exposed hideouts in both rural and urban areas, according to a Sunday statement by NDLEA Director of Media and Advocacy, Femi Babafemi.

Warehouse of Doom in Bayelsa

In the oil-rich state of Bayelsa, NDLEA operatives stormed a suspected drug warehouse located on Major General Isaiah Allison Street, Opolo, Yenagoa, seizing a staggering 557.2kg of skunk, 5.6kg of methamphetamine, and 29.8 grams of heroin.

Four suspects were nabbed during the raid on Wednesday, April 16:

• Kurtis Sarimiye, 46

• Roland Prosper, 34

• Paul Sarimiye, 45

• Fidelis Ugbesla, 46

Lagos: 1.1 Tons Hidden in Plain Sight

Barely 24 hours later, NDLEA struck again in Surulere, Lagos, where 1,100kg of skunk was found stashed in a delivery van. The driver, Ismail Abdullahi, was promptly arrested.

“This volume of skunk suggests it was meant for wide distribution, possibly to fuel end-of-month parties or political gatherings, which often spike drug demand,” said a senior NDLEA official who requested anonymity.

Kaduna: Pills Flooded Zaria

In Kaduna, on Friday, April 18, a targeted operation in Zaria led to the arrest of one Ike Ani, 30, and the recovery of 31,950 pills of Tramadol (225mg) and Diazepam from his hideout.

Locals say the area has been plagued by youth drug abuse, often linked to rising cases of mental illness and petty crimes.

Border Smuggling in Kebbi

At the Bagudo border in Kebbi State, officers intercepted a truck loaded with charcoal sacks, cleverly concealing 97kg of skunk. The vehicle was coming from Malabil, Benin Republic.

Three suspects were arrested:

• Abubakar Ibrahim, 50

• Mustapha Aliyu, 32

• Bashar Lawali, 28

“This method of concealment – hiding drugs in charcoal – is common in cross-border trafficking,” said Babafemi, warning that NDLEA is tightening surveillance on Nigeria’s northern borders.

Anambra & Osun: Skunk and Skushi in Suburbs

The agency also made waves in Anambra, arresting 48-year-old Okafor Marcel with 11.5kg of skunk in Abatete, while in Osogbo, Osun State, a disturbing trend was uncovered: skushi production inside residential estates.

On Tuesday, April 15, Ajala Mercy, 27, was arrested in Halleluyah area of Dada Estate with 43 litres of skushi – a toxic blend of black currant, cannabis, and opioids.

Babafemi noted, “Skushi has become the street drug of choice for many youths due to its low cost and high potency. But it’s a death trap in a bottle.”

⸻

NDLEA’s Growing War Chest

This sweeping crackdown adds to the NDLEA’s growing list of successful operations under the leadership of Brig. Gen. Buba Marwa (retd.), as the agency intensifies its efforts to break the backbone of Nigeria’s drug trade.

Babafemi reiterated, “From the creeks of Bayelsa to the streets of Surulere, NDLEA is sending a clear message: no one involved in this deadly business is safe.”

⸻

Sidebar: Voices from the Streets

🗣️ Chibuzor, a Zaria Student:

“Tramadol is destroying our generation. I’ve seen friends drop out, lose their minds, even die. The government must do more.”

🗣️ Fatima, Surulere Resident:

“These vans pass us every day. We had no idea drugs were inside. NDLEA should keep watching, they’re doing a great job.”

⸻

