20, April 2025

Okoi Obono-Obla, former special adviser on public prosecution to ex-President Muhammadu Buhari, says members of the Congress for Progressive Change (CPC) bloc led by Abubakar Malami have been plotting against President Bola Tinubu since April 2024.

He said some members of the bloc recently criticized the president and their purported plan to dump the ruling All Progressives Congress started less than a year into Tinubu’s administration.

Obono-Obla accused Malami of initiating the plan, adding that the former Attorney-General of the Federation should not be speaking for the CPC because he is not a founding member of the bloc.

“He has no right. Malami cannot speak for CPC. He came from PDP. He had even ran for election in 2007 under the platform of PDP,” Obono-Obla.

Recounting the early days of the CPC, he said, “I was among the people who put the political association known as CPC together.

“When we went to register that association as a political party, I was among the national officers who went to INEC to register that political association as a political party. That was in 2008. He was not there.

“I became the national interim adviser from 2008 to 30th December 2010. And then the party was already registered by INEC in 2010. We were going to have our first national convention.

So they asked those of us who were interim officers and interested in contesting in the national convention to resign, and I resigned.”

After the party was registered by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in 2010, Obono-Obla said he held the national deputy secretary in 2011, while Malami served as the party’s national legal adviser until the CPC was dissolved.

How Malami’s plot against Tinubu started

Obono-Obla revealed that some members of the CPC bloc started a move to undermine Tinubu’s government at a dinner in a hotel in Abuja.

“This thing did not start because President Bola Tinubu is not doing well,” he said.

“Last year, 28th of April, Emeka Nwajiuba, who was minister of state for education, he was also a member of the CPC merger committee.

“He’s from Imo state. He invited me for a meeting. He said, ‘Obla, come, we want to have dinner in a hotel in Maitama, Abuja, to celebrate Sallah.

“So I went, innocently. I didn’t know what they were going to do. I just went to have dinner.”

He said Malami, former CPC state chairmen, and individuals previously expelled attended the dinner.

“All those people were there, and something told me that this thing is political.”

According to him, the dinner quickly turned political as Nwajiuba and Malami criticised the Tinubu administration.

“That government was not yet up to one year in office. It was on the 28th of April, 2024. Then Malami spoke. Then the people they invited, some of them were very unhappy, they were angry.

“They said, ‘Look, we put you in government, ministers for eight years; you were very powerful.

“Somebody like Abubakar Malami, he was very powerful. ‘What did you do to help CPC as a party? What did you do to ensure that CPC is not marginalised? Why are you now coming to us?”

He said it became clear to him that the grievance was longstanding and politically motivated.

“They couldn’t say anything, and so they started planning this thing since last year. It’s not today,” he added.

Obono-Obla maintained that the recent move by some CPC bloc members against the President was planned.

“It’s planned, it’s not because the current president is not doing well. They have something that is disturbing them, and we don’t like it.”

Meanwhile, founding members of the CPCP, Farouk Aliyu, former minority leader of the House of Representatives and Osita Okechukwu, former director-general of the Voice of Nigeria, have refuted the claim that the CPC bloc within the ruling party plans to defect ahead of the 2027 elections.

The ruling party chieftains said the CPC bloc remains committed to supporting Tinubu’s second-term bid.

