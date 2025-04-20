Menu
Crime

Love Triangle Turns Deadly as Niger Man is Beaten to Death in Village Clash Over Woman

By: By Naija247news

Date:

Minna, April 20, 2025 (Naija247news) – A love-related feud has ended in tragedy in Niger State, as the Police Command confirmed the brutal killing of a young man, Muhammad Ma’aba, following a mob-style attack allegedly led by a group of villagers over a woman identified as Fatima Suleiman.

Spokesperson of the Niger State Police Command, DSP Wasiu Abiodun, in a Sunday statement, said the deceased was ambushed and beaten into a coma by a group reportedly led by one Alhaji Yikangi of Chikan village, Gbako Local Government Area.

One of the attackers, Maikudi Usman, has been arrested and is currently in police custody.

“On April 17 at about 2 p.m., the police received a distress call that a group of men from Chikan village launched a violent attack on Ma’aba of Kuderegi village over a misunderstanding involving one Fatima Suleiman,” Abiodun said.

Ma’aba, who sustained life-threatening injuries, reportedly collapsed and lost consciousness while being rushed to Lemu Hospital. He was confirmed dead on arrival.

😡 Rage Over Romance?

Though police did not go into full detail, locals familiar with the matter say the clash may have been fueled by tensions surrounding a romantic dispute involving Fatima, believed to have had ties with both the deceased and members of the rival group.

“It was more than a misunderstanding. There’s been talk in the village that Fatima was being courted by two men — and the situation spiraled,” a local resident told Naija247news under anonymity.

🚓 Police Vow to Bring All Killers to Justice

DSP Abiodun said investigations are ongoing and efforts are being intensified to track down the remaining suspects involved in what he described as a “coordinated and deadly mob assault.”

“The case is under active investigation and we will not rest until every single perpetrator involved in this brutal killing is brought to justice,” the police assured.

🧑🏽‍⚖️ Family Demands Justice

Family members of the deceased are demanding swift prosecution of all involved. A cousin of the late Ma’aba, Suleiman Audu, told Naija247news:

“Our brother was murdered in cold blood. This cannot be swept under the rug. We want justice, not cover-ups.”

By Naija247news
By Naija247newshttps://www.naija247news.com/
Naija247news is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy.

