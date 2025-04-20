Labour Party Implodes! Julius Abure’s Camp Disowns Datti Baba-Ahmed Over Tinubu ‘Fake Appointments’ Comment

“This is incitement, not patriotism” – LP Leadership Warns as Party Tensions Explode Over Peter Obi Meeting

Kaduna, April 19, 2025 | Naija247news Political Bureau

The Labour Party is bleeding from within.

In a stunning political twist, the leadership of the Labour Party (LP) has come out with blazing condemnation of its own former vice-presidential candidate, Senator Datti Baba-Ahmed, over his recent claims that President Bola Tinubu’s government is “questionably constitutional.”

The rebuke — signed by LP National Publicity Secretary, Dr. Arabambi Abayomi, and issued to newsmen in Kaduna by National Secretary Umar Ibrahim — categorically dissociates the party from what it calls “inciting, undemocratic rhetoric” that could throw the country into chaos.

“We think there should be a limit to whipping up public sentiments against a legitimate government,” Abayomi declared.

⸻

⚠️ “Arab Spring Warnings Are Real” – LP Raises Security Alarm

Citing the role of radical rhetoric in igniting the Arab Spring revolutions, Abayomi warned that similar inflammatory statements could destabilize Nigeria.

“The Arab Spring that rattled the Middle East started with subtle public incitement,” he noted.

“Baba-Ahmed is towing a dangerous line by calling appointments ‘fake’ and ‘illegal’ — this is not activism, it’s insurrection.”

According to LP, Baba-Ahmed’s claims — which were repeated during a controversial April 9 Abuja meeting convened by Abia Governor Alex Otti and Peter Obi — are nothing short of an attempt to mobilize mass action against a democratically recognized government.

⸻

🔥 “That Meeting Was Illegal” – LP Slams Otti, Obi for Secret Summit

In an explosive section of the statement, Abayomi slammed Gov. Alex Otti and Mr. Peter Obi, describing the April 9 meeting as “unauthorized, unconstitutional, and dangerous to party unity.”

“They’re not running a parallel LP. This party belongs to the people, not a secret cabal,” Abayomi added.

He also alleged that Senator Datti Baba-Ahmed went further on national television, claiming:

“The paraphernalia of government they are enjoying… is only for a little time.”

“Statements like this cross the line from free speech into incitement. We will not tolerate it,” Abayomi warned.

⸻

🚨 Threats to Life? LP Alleges Otti’s “Doomsday” Comments Target Julius Abure

The LP statement also dropped a security bombshell, accusing Governor Otti of issuing a veiled threat to LP National Chairman Julius Abure.

“When Otti talks about a ‘doomsday’ awaiting Abure’s leadership, what exactly is he implying?” Abayomi asked.

“We are calling on Nigerian security agencies to urgently beef up security around our national officers — this is not politics, this is personal.”

⸻

🗣️ Party Insiders Speak: “Obi, Datti, and Otti Are Forming a Parallel Labour Party”

An LP NEC member who spoke to Naija247news under anonymity said:

“The Obi-Otti faction is acting like they own the party. But this is not the Peter Obi Movement Party (POMP), it’s Labour Party Nigeria!”

Another party chieftain from the South-West said:

“Baba-Ahmed’s refusal to move on from 2023 is tearing this party apart. We need fresh leadership, not recycled anger.”

⸻

🤝 “We Accepted the Supreme Court Ruling – Time to Move On”

The LP insisted it had already accepted the outcome of the 2023 presidential election — not because it was satisfied, but because “the Supreme Court has spoken, and the nation must move forward.”

“We fought a good legal battle, but we lost. The rule of law demands we move on, not incite chaos,” Abayomi stated.

⸻

⚖️ Final Word: “Hold Government Accountable – But Don’t Burn the House Down”

While reaffirming the right of all Nigerians to criticize government and demand accountability, LP warned that language capable of sparking unrest or violence must be avoided, especially by senior political figures.

“Our country is passing through a dangerous phase. What we need is maturity and unity, not division and political vengeance,” the party concluded.

