Political parties

EASTER MESSAGE: Lagos APC Preaches Grace, Forgiveness Ahead of LG Polls, Says ‘Live as Resurrected People’

By: Adeniyi Ogunfowoke, The Naija247news

Date:

Lagos, April 20, 2025 – Naija247news

As Christians across Nigeria mark the 2025 Easter celebration, the Lagos State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has sent a powerful message of hope, urging believers to live as “resurrected people, transformed by grace and love.”

In a stirring Easter address issued Sunday, Pastor Cornelius Ojelabi, Chairman of the APC in Lagos, called on faithful to internalize the redemptive lessons of Jesus Christ’s resurrection and spread that light into what he described as a “broken world.”

“I urge Christians to reject fear and complacency, and instead, serve as living testaments to the power of the risen Saviour,” Ojelabi stated, referencing Matthew 28:19 as a call to action.

He further encouraged Nigerians to embrace the Easter spirit by showing forgiveness, love, and service to others — just as Christ demonstrated on the cross.

Local Government Elections Looming

With the upcoming local government elections in Lagos drawing closer, the APC chairman used the Easter occasion to pray for divine intervention for “a peaceful, transparent, and credible outcome.”

“May God guide the hearts of all stakeholders to ensure the process reflects the will of the people,” Ojelabi declared.

He also asked for wisdom for the electorate to elect leaders who embody integrity, vision, and grassroots development.

A New Era for Nigeria?

Ojelabi expressed optimism that Easter 2025 would spark a renewed sense of unity and national progress, both in Lagos and across Nigeria.

“This season reminds us of the power of grace and the promise of new beginnings. Let us carry this spirit into our politics, our communities, and our everyday lives,” he concluded.

As Nigerians reflect on Easter’s message of sacrifice and rebirth, the Lagos APC’s message doubles as a subtle political call — urging voters to match their faith with civic responsibility in the days ahead.

Stay tuned to Naija247news for more political reactions, campaign developments, and election analysis across Nigeria.

