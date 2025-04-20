Easter in Abuja: Wike Preaches Unity, Vows to Push Ahead with FCT Infrastructure, Education and Security Reforms

Abuja, April 18, 2025 – Naija247news

As Christians across the country mark the 2025 Easter celebrations, the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Mr. Nyesom Wike, has reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to massive infrastructural development, quality social services, and renewed security vigilance in the nation’s capital.

Delivering his Easter message to residents on Friday in Abuja, Wike said the season offers a moment of reflection on compassion, sacrifice, and forgiveness—virtues exemplified by Jesus Christ, and needed now more than ever in the Federal Capital.

“As the nation’s capital and the symbol of our collective unity, the FCT occupies a unique place in the heart of our great country,” he said.

“We must continue to be a model of peaceful coexistence, mutual respect, and harmonious living.”

🚧 Wike’s Pledge: Infrastructure, Education, Healthcare & Security

In a message laced with optimism and reformist zeal, Wike used the Easter platform to reassure Abuja residents of his administration’s continued investment in infrastructure, public education, healthcare, transportation, and security.

“We remain resolute in driving people-oriented reforms that will shape the future of Abuja and uplift the lives of all who call it home,” Wike stated.

🧾 Civic Duties and Tax Compliance

Wike, who has been pushing hard on urban renewal and administrative compliance, also called on residents to fulfill their civic duties, especially by paying taxes and obeying urban regulations.

“Residents’ contributions play a vital role in funding the infrastructure, services, and development projects we all rely on,” he said.

✝️ A Call for Prayer, Peace, and National Unity

In a political tone wrapped in spiritual reflection, the former Rivers Governor urged residents to use the Easter season to pray for President Bola Tinubu and other leaders pushing the Renewed Hope Agenda.

“Pray to God Almighty to continue to guide them in the pursuit of a better and more prosperous Nigeria,” he said.

Wike also urged residents to stay vigilant and security conscious, warning that national holidays could be exploited by criminal elements.

“Report suspicious activities to the appropriate authorities and observe all necessary safety precautions throughout the festive period,” he added.

📢 Naija247news Editorial Note:

Wike’s Easter address comes amid growing calls for improved service delivery in Abuja’s satellite towns, concerns over rising crime in suburbs, and debates over property tax reforms. Observers say the minister’s tone reflects an effort to balance governance with grassroots messaging ahead of a possible 2027 political showdown.

🗣️ “We must continue to be a model of peaceful coexistence, mutual respect, and harmonious living.”

— Nyesom Wike, FCT Minister

