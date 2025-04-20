Menu
Political parties

Drama in Kano: APC Claims Kwankwaso Is Returning, NNPP Fires Back — “We’re Not Political Lepers!”

By: Adeniyi Ogunfowoke, The Naija247news

Date:

KANO, Nigeria – April 19, 2025 | Naija247news – In a stunning political twist, the Kano State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has declared that preparations are in full swing to welcome former Governor and NNPP chieftain, Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, back into its fold — but the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) says it’s all lies.

APC Kano Chairman, Abdullahi Abbas, speaking at a heated press conference Friday, claimed the party is gearing up to receive not just Kwankwaso, but the entire structure of the NNPP in Kano, including Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf.

“We’ve put all our party leaders on standby. Kwankwaso’s defection is imminent,” Abbas boasted.

But in a swift and fiery rebuttal, NNPP Kano State Chairman, Hashimu Dungurawa, described the APC’s claims as a “desperate fantasy driven by political hallucinations.”

“Let me be clear,” Dungurawa said, “Kwankwaso does not need to consult APC before making his political decisions — but there is no plan whatsoever for defection. We have no business with the APC!”

He accused the APC of peddling propaganda to distract from its growing unpopularity in Kano.

Kwankwaso’s Political Future Sparks Fresh Intrigue

Rumours of Kwankwaso’s planned defection have sparked a media frenzy, with some analysts linking the move to his dwindling national relevance after the 2023 elections and his failed bid for unity talks with PDP’s Atiku Abubakar and Labour Party’s Peter Obi.

APC’s Abbas, however, threw jabs at the NNPP, labeling them “political lepers” looking for shelter.

“They’ve squandered their goodwill and are now looking to the APC to remain relevant. But let me warn them — joining APC is not a sanctuary for the corrupt,” he thundered.

He also accused unnamed politicians of using decamping as a tactic to escape prosecution by EFCC and ICPC.

APC Issues Conditions: “Apologize First!”

The Kano APC further warned that those wishing to join the party must first publicly apologize for their past “derogatory” remarks against President Bola Tinubu and Vice President Kashim Shettima.

“We won’t tolerate cult-like political groupings or alliances within APC. If you insulted our leaders in the past, start by showing remorse,” Abbas warned.

NNPP Responds: “We Are Not Begging!”

NNPP, in a sharp counter, described the APC’s posture as arrogant and detached from Kano’s political reality.

“Kano people voted for us overwhelmingly in 2023. Kwankwaso remains our leader, and Governor Abba Yusuf remains the face of hope in Kano,” said a senior NNPP official who asked not to be named.

Stay tuned to Naija247news for exclusive updates on this unfolding Kano political showdown.

Reno Omokri Fires Back at El-Rufai: “Tinubu Is Cleaning Up Buhari’s Bloody Security Mess!”
Atiku Explodes: Tinubu is an “Absentee President,” Wike a “Traitor”
Adeniyi Ogunfowoke, The Naija247news
