BREAKING: Suspended Rivers Governor Fubara Backs Tinubu’s Agenda in Shocking Easter Message

Port Harcourt, April 19, 2025 – Naija247news

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

In a move that has stunned political observers, the embattled and suspended Governor of Rivers State, Siminalayi Fubara, has publicly declared support for President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda, urging Rivers residents to rally behind the controversial federal programme.

Fubara, who has been locked in a power tussle with his estranged political godfather and Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, made the surprise declaration in a statement released on Easter Saturday by his Press Secretary, Nelson Chukwudi.

Despite his suspension and ongoing political battles, Fubara struck a reconciliatory tone, calling Easter “a sacred season of healing, peace, and unity.” He described the period as one that must inspire Rivers people to move forward with hope and faith in a better future.

“Let us not lose sight of our collective strength. The transformation we desire is achievable when we act together under God, committed to peace, unity, and progress,” Fubara stated.

The statement, which many have interpreted as an attempt to reposition himself on the national political chessboard, called on the people of Rivers to “continue to support and align with the Renewed Hope Agenda of our dear President Bola Tinubu.”

Fubara, who has been at the centre of a deepening political crisis in Rivers State following his fallout with Wike, reiterated his commitment to good governance and pledged to remain focused on delivering democratic dividends — despite the obstacles surrounding his suspension.

“I am still committed to the people of Rivers. My prayer this Easter is for peace, love, good health, and renewed strength for every household,” the statement concluded.

Analysts say the move may signal a new political realignment or a subtle plea for reconciliation at the federal level — especially as tensions in Rivers threaten to boil over ahead of 2027.

SIDEBAR:

Fubara’s Resurrection or Retreat?

The Easter message has raised eyebrows across political circles. Is Fubara throwing in the towel? Or is this the calm before a stormy comeback? Only time will tell.

Stay tuned to Naija247news for more updates on the Rivers Crisis and Nigeria’s volatile political terrain.

Share this: Facebook

X



Like this: Like Loading...

Related