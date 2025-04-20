“Be Wary of Sweet Words!” – Ex-Governor Elechi Warns Umahi at Okposi Civic Reception

“Some Praises Are Traps, My Son” – Elder Statesman Sends Blunt Message to Works Minister David Umahi

By Naija247news Political Correspondent

Okposi, Ebonyi State | April 19, 2025

In a dramatic political moment laced with both nostalgia and caution, former Governor of Ebonyi State, Chief Martin Elechi, has advised the current Minister of Works, Senator David Umahi, to tread carefully amid the torrents of praises he is receiving across the country for his infrastructural efforts.

Speaking at a civic reception held in Okposi Okwu, Ohaozara Local Government Area, in honour of the minister, Elechi warned that not all praise is pure — some are calculated traps.

“You deserve the praise being showered on you, but many are traps,” Elechi declared in his trademark frankness.

“They are either trying to gain favours from you or attempting to mislead you.”

The event, attended by traditional rulers, political leaders, and grassroots mobilisers, turned into a rare moment of reflection, as Elechi publicly revisited his complex relationship with Umahi — one that spans mentorship, fallout, and political reconciliation.

“He Is My Political Product – And My Son”

Chief Elechi did not mince words when he reminded the audience of his pivotal role in Umahi’s rise, especially during the 2011 PDP ticket selection.

“His strong performance as PDP Chairman reminded me of my time as NPN Secretary in the Second Republic,” Elechi reminisced.

“I asked him to prepare to run with me, and Ebonyi people overwhelmingly supported us. I remain the only Nigerian truly qualified to call him my son.”

The elder statesman then offered fatherly advice:

“Do not let sycophants derail your mission. Stay focused. From party chairman to governor, and now minister — everything you’ve done makes us proud.”

A Political Rift Turned Reconciliation

For close observers of Ebonyi politics, the public display of affection and warning was symbolic. The 2015 power tussle between Elechi and Umahi had once shattered their mentor-mentee bond, with Elechi bitterly opposing Umahi’s gubernatorial ambition — a move that cost him political capital and led to his defection to the APC.

Umahi, after winning the governorship under the PDP, later also defected to the APC, paving the way for their reconciliation.

Today, both political titans are not only back on speaking terms but are firmly in the APC camp, reshaping the party’s base in the South-East.

Why It Matters

As Minister of Works, David Umahi has been lauded for spearheading major road projects, including the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway and nationwide road rehabilitation under President Tinubu’s administration. His rising national profile has earned him both praise — and political envy.

Elechi’s warning, therefore, comes at a critical time when sycophancy and political traps are seen as common pitfalls for rising politicians.

⸻

🗨️ “He is my son, and I speak as a father. I want him to succeed — not to be deceived by sugar-coated voices.” – Chief Martin Elechi

⸻

Naija247news will continue to monitor the evolving political dynamics in Ebonyi State and provide exclusive insights into Nigeria’s shifting power equations.

