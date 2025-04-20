Atiku Explodes: Tinubu is an “Absentee President,” Wike a “Traitor”

As Benue Bleeds, Nigeria’s Political Giants Exchange Blistering Salvos…

By Naija247news Editorial Team

ABUJA/BENUE – April 21, 2025

Nigeria’s political fault lines are shaking again.

Former Vice President and PDP heavyweight Atiku Abubakar has drawn fresh battle lines in Nigeria’s power war, unloading what analysts are calling “his most brutal attack yet” on President Bola Tinubu and FCT Minister Nyesom Wike — two of the most powerful figures in the current administration.

In a fiery statement that has sent political shockwaves from Abuja to Benue, Atiku accused Tinubu of being “an absentee President ruling Nigeria via WhatsApp from Europe,” while describing Wike as a “traitor” working against his own party and state.

“If Tinubu cannot act, the least he can do is show up,” Atiku thundered.

“Wike has no business talking about sincerity — he sold out the PDP like thirty pieces of silver.”

⸻

💣 BLOOD IN BENUE, SILENCE IN ASO ROCK

Atiku’s fury followed the gruesome killings in Logo and Gbagir communities in Ukum Local Government Area of Benue State, where over 35 villagers were massacred by armed attackers suspected to be herdsmen.

Despite the carnage, President Tinubu was reportedly abroad attending investment meetings in France.

“We have lost over 100 people in two months alone,” said Chief Felix Aondofa, a local youth leader in Ukum.

“We don’t need foreign investors; we need to stay alive.”

“When Buhari was silent, we cried. Now Tinubu is missing — who will save us?” asked Rev. Father Peter Adoga, a Catholic priest in Gboko.

Local government officials say mass burials are becoming routine.

“This isn’t just insecurity, this is genocide,” said Hon. Miriam Mnena, a Benue State House of Assembly member.

“We are tired of federal condolences without federal protection.”

⸻

⚔️ ATIKU VS WIKE: THE CIVIL WAR INSIDE PDP

The clash between Atiku and Wike — once PDP brothers-in-arms — has turned into an open political war.

Wike, now an influential minister in Tinubu’s cabinet, recently mocked efforts to form an anti-Tinubu coalition, saying:

“It’s all political nonsense. These people don’t care about Nigerians — they care about power.”

But Atiku hit back hard.

“This is a man who betrayed his party and is now using Abuja’s power to destroy Rivers State and destabilize the PDP,” he said through media aide Paul Ibe.

“If he wants to talk about sincerity, let him ask Tinubu why he’s ruling from a WhatsApp group instead of leading from Aso Rock.”

A PDP National Executive Committee (NEC) member who spoke anonymously told Naija247news:

“Wike is the biggest internal threat the PDP has ever faced. He’s a mole, plain and simple.”

⸻

👥 APC DEFENDS TINUBU: “He’s Not Absent, He’s Strategic!”

But the APC is not sitting quietly. Speaking to Naija247news, Hon. Kola Ajibola, a senior APC media strategist, said:

“This is nothing but Atiku’s frustration talking. The President is engaging global investors. Atiku should stop crying from Dubai and offer solutions.”

He accused Atiku of trying to provoke instability.

“We’ve not forgotten how he ran to the U.S. embassy after losing in 2023. Nigerians moved on — he should too,” Ajibola added.

⸻

💬 THE VOICES OF NIGERIA:

🔹 Zainab Ahmed, student activist from Kaduna:

“This is not just politics anymore. People are dying. If you can’t protect us, resign.”

🔹 Comrade Boma Briggs, Port Harcourt civil society leader:

“Wike is power-drunk. From fighting judges to governors, he now wants to own Nigeria.”

🔹 Prof. Obinna Madu, political analyst:

“This coalition Atiku talks about is Nigeria’s best hope — if they don’t destroy it from within.”

⸻

🚨 WHAT’S NEXT?

With 2027 presidential elections looming and the country groaning under insecurity, inflation, and power failures, Nigeria’s political elite are realigning fast.

But the big question remains:

Can Nigeria survive another two years of WhatsApp governance and political betrayal?

⸻

Naija247news Verdict

🇳🇬 The gloves are off. The trenches are deep. And Nigeria’s political warlords are fighting dirty. But in the middle of it all, Nigerians are bleeding — literally.

📰 Stay with Naija247news for unfiltered updates on this unfolding political war!

