Home
Companies + Markets
Banks & Finance
Dividends&Earnings
Financials
Quoted Companies
Afreximbank Reports $973.5m Profit for 2024, Assets Hit $40bn Amid Global Headwinds
April 15, 2025
Universal Insurance Pays Out N3 Billion in Claims for 2024, Reaffirms Commitment to Policyholders
April 15, 2025
Nigeria’s Access Bank Secures Approval for 100% Acquisition of National Bank of Kenya
April 14, 2025
FirstBank Announces Scheduled System Maintenance on April 13 – Card Transactions to Be Temporarily Unavailable
April 12, 2025
Oando Plc Delays 2024 Audited Financials, Cites NAOC Acquisition and Internal Control Adjustments
April 12, 2025
Consumer Inflation
Industrial Inflation
Food Inflation
Retail & Households inflation
Nigeria’s Soaring Inflation Hits 24.23% in March — Food Prices Ravage Households in Enugu, Imo, Oyo, and Kebbi
April 15, 2025
BREAKING: NUJ Hails Dangote as Saviour of the Masses for Crashing Petrol Price Again
April 15, 2025
Food Prices Drop Across North-East Nigeria as Beans Crash by 50%, Rice Falls to N40,000
April 5, 2025
Inflation: Experts seek fiscal discipline
April 2, 2025
Petrol Prices to Drop Below ₦750 as Dangote Refinery Boosts Supply – NIPSS
April 1, 2025
Commodities
Cocoa
Gold
Maize
“U.S. Tariffs on Cocoa Growers Threaten Nigeria’s 606% Export Growth to N1.2 Trillion, Favor European Chocolatiers”
April 4, 2025
Gold Surges to Record High Above $3,000 Amid Middle East Tensions and Tariff Fears
March 18, 2025
Crude Oil, Gold, and Cocoa Decline as Natural Gas Surges – Feb 28, 2025
March 3, 2025
Ikom Cocoa Processing Plant Can Generate N900bn Annually, Says Agro Firm
February 25, 2025
Nigeria Still Imports 1.7 MMTs of Rice Annually Despite Agricultural Reforms
February 16, 2025
Health
Pharmaceuticals
News
Sanwo-Olu Reaffirms Lagos’ Commitment to Private Health Sector Investment
April 14, 2025
UK Scientists Develop Saliva DNA Test That Could Revolutionize Prostate Cancer Detection
April 10, 2025
IVF Fertility Clinic Mix-Up in Australia Leads to Birth of Stranger’s Baby
April 10, 2025
FG Flags Off Capacity Building for 120 Cancer Researchers Across Nigeria
April 10, 2025
FG Spends Over $21,000 to Train a Single Doctor, Says Health Minister
April 9, 2025
Investing
Nigeria Stock Exchange
Financial Markets
Capital Market Data
SEC Nigeria
SEC Bans Unregistered Crypto and Forex Platforms Under New ISA 2025 Law
April 15, 2025
Nigerian Stock Market Sheds N21bn as Profit-Taking Triggers 0.03% Dip in All-Share Index
April 15, 2025
Nigerian Exchange Group Plc Declares N2 Final Dividend, Reports 157.3% Increase in PBT for FY 2024
April 14, 2025
Nigeria Targets $10bn Digital Asset Market as SEC Moves to Exit FATF Grey List with ISA 2025
April 11, 2025
Nigerian Stock Market Rebounds with N377 Billion Gain
April 11, 2025
