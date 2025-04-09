Home
Companies + Markets
Banks & Finance
Dividends&Earnings
Financials
Quoted Companies
Consumer Inflation
Food Inflation
Industrial Inflation
Retail & Households inflation
Commodities
Cocoa
Gold
Maize
Health
News
Pharmaceuticals
Investing
Capital Market Data
Financial Markets
Nigeria Stock Exchange
SEC Nigeria
Feeds
Search
NewsWeek
PRO
Menu
Search
Search
My account
Get into your account.
Login
Register
Subscribe
Home
Companies + Markets
Banks & Finance
Dividends&Earnings
Financials
Quoted Companies
Africa Prudential Declares N1.2 Billion Dividend as Profit Surges by 88% in 2024
April 9, 2025
BREAKING: Founder of Defunct Diamond Bank, Pascal Dozie, Dies at 85
April 8, 2025
Nigeria Eyes Slice of Africa’s $300bn Hospitality Boom as Marriott, Hilton Expand Footprint
April 8, 2025
Transcorp Plc Drives Growth as Nigeria Secures 7,622 Hotel Rooms, Rising to 2nd in Africa’s Hospitality Rankings
April 8, 2025
$52.9 Billion Decline in U.S.-Africa Trade Sparks Ecobank’s Call for Stronger Intra-African Commerce
April 7, 2025
Consumer Inflation
Industrial Inflation
Food Inflation
Retail & Households inflation
Food Prices Drop Across North-East Nigeria as Beans Crash by 50%, Rice Falls to N40,000
April 5, 2025
Inflation: Experts seek fiscal discipline
April 2, 2025
Petrol Prices to Drop Below ₦750 as Dangote Refinery Boosts Supply – NIPSS
April 1, 2025
Petrol Prices Surge to ₦930/Litre in Lagos, Nears ₦970 in Northern States
March 31, 2025
“February Sees Nigeria’s Inflation Fall to 23.18%, Driven by Declining Food Prices”
March 30, 2025
Commodities
Cocoa
Gold
Maize
“U.S. Tariffs on Cocoa Growers Threaten Nigeria’s 606% Export Growth to N1.2 Trillion, Favor European Chocolatiers”
April 4, 2025
Gold Surges to Record High Above $3,000 Amid Middle East Tensions and Tariff Fears
March 18, 2025
Crude Oil, Gold, and Cocoa Decline as Natural Gas Surges – Feb 28, 2025
March 3, 2025
Ikom Cocoa Processing Plant Can Generate N900bn Annually, Says Agro Firm
February 25, 2025
Nigeria Still Imports 1.7 MMTs of Rice Annually Despite Agricultural Reforms
February 16, 2025
Health
Pharmaceuticals
News
FG Spends Over $21,000 to Train a Single Doctor, Says Health Minister
April 9, 2025
Edo Targets 352,544 Children for Third Round of Big Catch Up Vaccination
April 8, 2025
“82,000 Pregnant Women Die Annually as FCT Launches Free Health Insurance, Caesarean Section”
April 8, 2025
253,000 Nigerians Die Yearly from Poor Health Access as NHIA Eyes End Delays with 1-Hour Treatment Code Deadline
April 7, 2025
Wig Glue Alert: Lagos Dermatologist Warns of Hair Loss, Scalp Damage Among Women
April 7, 2025
Investing
Nigeria Stock Exchange
Financial Markets
Capital Market Data
SEC Nigeria
NGX Market Recovers with N101bn Gain Amid Mixed Sentiment, ASI Hits 104,376.75
April 9, 2025
Nigeria’s Stock Market Opens the Week on a Negative Note, Declines by N659 Billion
April 8, 2025
Nigeria Faces $1.5 Billion Bond Market Setback as Trump’s Tariffs Roil Global Markets
April 7, 2025
Nigerian Bourse Trading Declines by 1,282% as Investors Lose N370 Billion
April 5, 2025
PZ Cussons, Livestock Feeds Lead Decliners as Nigerian Stock Market Sheds N11 Billion
April 3, 2025
Feeds
Home
Companies + Markets
Banks & Finance
Dividends&Earnings
Financials
Quoted Companies
Africa Prudential Declares N1.2 Billion Dividend as Profit Surges by 88% in 2024
April 9, 2025
BREAKING: Founder of Defunct Diamond Bank, Pascal Dozie, Dies at 85
April 8, 2025
Nigeria Eyes Slice of Africa’s $300bn Hospitality Boom as Marriott, Hilton Expand Footprint
April 8, 2025
Transcorp Plc Drives Growth as Nigeria Secures 7,622 Hotel Rooms, Rising to 2nd in Africa’s Hospitality Rankings
April 8, 2025
$52.9 Billion Decline in U.S.-Africa Trade Sparks Ecobank’s Call for Stronger Intra-African Commerce
April 7, 2025
Consumer Inflation
Industrial Inflation
Food Inflation
Retail & Households inflation
Food Prices Drop Across North-East Nigeria as Beans Crash by 50%, Rice Falls to N40,000
April 5, 2025
Inflation: Experts seek fiscal discipline
April 2, 2025
Petrol Prices to Drop Below ₦750 as Dangote Refinery Boosts Supply – NIPSS
April 1, 2025
Petrol Prices Surge to ₦930/Litre in Lagos, Nears ₦970 in Northern States
March 31, 2025
“February Sees Nigeria’s Inflation Fall to 23.18%, Driven by Declining Food Prices”
March 30, 2025
Commodities
Cocoa
Gold
Maize
“U.S. Tariffs on Cocoa Growers Threaten Nigeria’s 606% Export Growth to N1.2 Trillion, Favor European Chocolatiers”
April 4, 2025
Gold Surges to Record High Above $3,000 Amid Middle East Tensions and Tariff Fears
March 18, 2025
Crude Oil, Gold, and Cocoa Decline as Natural Gas Surges – Feb 28, 2025
March 3, 2025
Ikom Cocoa Processing Plant Can Generate N900bn Annually, Says Agro Firm
February 25, 2025
Nigeria Still Imports 1.7 MMTs of Rice Annually Despite Agricultural Reforms
February 16, 2025
Health