Home
Companies + Markets
Banks & Finance
Dividends&Earnings
Financials
Quoted Companies
Nigerian Breweries Navigates Economic Challenges, Reports ₦1.1 Trillion Revenue in 2024
April 3, 2025
JPMorgan Chase Expands into Nigeria: Banking Sector Attracts $2.1 Billion in Foreign Investment
April 3, 2025
BUA Foods Approves N13 Per Share Final Dividend for 2024
April 2, 2025
Cadbury Nigeria Posts N22.2bn Loss in 2024 Despite 61% Revenue Surge
April 2, 2025
Nigeria’s Fidson Healthcare’s Profit Soars to N5.78bn in 2024, Revenue Jumps 59%
April 2, 2025
Consumer Inflation
Industrial Inflation
Food Inflation
Retail & Households inflation
Inflation: Experts seek fiscal discipline
April 2, 2025
Petrol Prices to Drop Below ₦750 as Dangote Refinery Boosts Supply – NIPSS
April 1, 2025
Petrol Prices Surge to ₦930/Litre in Lagos, Nears ₦970 in Northern States
March 31, 2025
“February Sees Nigeria’s Inflation Fall to 23.18%, Driven by Declining Food Prices”
March 30, 2025
Nigeria’s Petrol Prices Surge by Nearly 1,000% in Nine Years
March 19, 2025
Commodities
Cocoa
Gold
Maize
Gold Surges to Record High Above $3,000 Amid Middle East Tensions and Tariff Fears
March 18, 2025
Crude Oil, Gold, and Cocoa Decline as Natural Gas Surges – Feb 28, 2025
March 3, 2025
Ikom Cocoa Processing Plant Can Generate N900bn Annually, Says Agro Firm
February 25, 2025
Nigeria Still Imports 1.7 MMTs of Rice Annually Despite Agricultural Reforms
February 16, 2025
Nigeria’s Cocoa Market Valued Over $6 Billion, Set to Grow to $25 Billion – Stakeholders
December 5, 2024
Health
Pharmaceuticals
News
“Bauchi State Signs 2025 Workplan Agreement with UNICEF to Boost Development”
April 3, 2025
“Lagos Battles Diphtheria Outbreak with 10 Confirmed Cases and 36,310 Vaccinated”
April 3, 2025
“Cerebrospinal Meningitis: Expert Advocates Pre-emptive Vaccination Strategy”
April 3, 2025
Enugu State Govt Launches Free Malaria Treatment Initiative
April 3, 2025
FCT Minister Approves Recruitment of 34 Resident Doctors for Seven-Year Residency Training Program
April 3, 2025
Investing
Nigeria Stock Exchange
Financial Markets
Capital Market Data
SEC Nigeria
PZ Cussons, Livestock Feeds Lead Decliners as Nigerian Stock Market Sheds N11 Billion
April 3, 2025
SEC’s New ISA 2025 Law to Boost Nigeria’s Capital Market and Economic Growth
April 3, 2025
“Nigerian Stock Market Opens Bearish as Performance Indices Drop by 0.14%”
April 3, 2025
Tinubu’s New Investment Law to Propel Nigeria’s $1 Trillion Economy – Senator Izunaso
April 2, 2025
Ponzi Operators Risk 10-Year Jail Term, N20m Fine – SEC
April 2, 2025
Feeds
