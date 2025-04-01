Home
Home
Companies + Markets
Banks & Finance
Dividends&Earnings
Financials
Quoted Companies
BUA Foods Approves N13 Per Share Final Dividend for 2024
April 2, 2025
Cadbury Nigeria Posts N22.2bn Loss in 2024 Despite 61% Revenue Surge
April 2, 2025
Nigeria’s Fidson Healthcare’s Profit Soars to N5.78bn in 2024, Revenue Jumps 59%
April 2, 2025
Nigeria’s Fidelity Bank Reports N385.2 Billion Pre-Tax Profit in 2024, Declares N2.10 Dividend
April 1, 2025
eTranzact Approves N12.5 Kobo Dividend Per Share, Sets AGM for July 24
April 1, 2025
Consumer Inflation
Industrial Inflation
Food Inflation
Retail & Households inflation
Inflation: Experts seek fiscal discipline
April 2, 2025
Petrol Prices to Drop Below ₦750 as Dangote Refinery Boosts Supply – NIPSS
April 1, 2025
Petrol Prices Surge to ₦930/Litre in Lagos, Nears ₦970 in Northern States
March 31, 2025
“February Sees Nigeria’s Inflation Fall to 23.18%, Driven by Declining Food Prices”
March 30, 2025
Nigeria’s Petrol Prices Surge by Nearly 1,000% in Nine Years
March 19, 2025
Commodities
Cocoa
Gold
Maize
Gold Surges to Record High Above $3,000 Amid Middle East Tensions and Tariff Fears
March 18, 2025
Crude Oil, Gold, and Cocoa Decline as Natural Gas Surges – Feb 28, 2025
March 3, 2025
Ikom Cocoa Processing Plant Can Generate N900bn Annually, Says Agro Firm
February 25, 2025
Nigeria Still Imports 1.7 MMTs of Rice Annually Despite Agricultural Reforms
February 16, 2025
Nigeria’s Cocoa Market Valued Over $6 Billion, Set to Grow to $25 Billion – Stakeholders
December 5, 2024
Health
Pharmaceuticals
News
How the Body Burns Fat: The Science of Energy Use and Weight Loss
April 1, 2025
Petrol Price to Drop to N760/Litre Before Year-End – NIPSS DG
April 1, 2025
“Japa Syndrome Drives Lagos Medical Shortage: Only 8,200 Doctors Registered in 2024”
March 29, 2025
WHO to Slash Budget by Over 20% Following US Withdrawal
March 29, 2025
‘Balance Discipline with Free Speech’ — First Lady’s Office Cautions Nursing College Over Queried Student
March 28, 2025
Investing
Nigeria Stock Exchange
Financial Markets
Capital Market Data
SEC Nigeria
Ponzi Operators Risk 10-Year Jail Term, N20m Fine – SEC
April 2, 2025
Stock Market Investments Surge to N398.9bn in Five Days Amid Renewed Investor Confidence
March 30, 2025
Top Gainers and Bottom Losers: MBENEFIT Surges 56.7%, AFRIPRUD Drops 60.5% in Latest Market Update
March 30, 2025
Nigerian Equities Market Rebounds Strongly, Gains 0.66% Amid Investor Optimism
March 30, 2025
Tinubu Signs Investments and Securities Act 2025 into Law as Nigerian Market Bullish on $5 Billion Boost
March 30, 2025
