Home
Companies + Markets
Banks & Finance
Dividends&Earnings
Financials
Quoted Companies
Nigeria’s UBA Reports Strong Profit Growth with N766.6 Billion for 2024
March 25, 2025
First Bank inaugurates automated self-service branch in Lekki
March 25, 2025
Seplat Energy Completes $567.46 Million Buyback of 7.75% Senior Notes Due 2026
March 21, 2025
“Nigerian Breweries Secures 100% Ownership of Distell Wines & Spirits Nigeria”
March 20, 2025
GCR Withdraws Credit Ratings for Access Bank (South Africa) Limited
March 19, 2025
Consumer Inflation
Industrial Inflation
Food Inflation
Retail & Households inflation
Nigeria’s Petrol Prices Surge by Nearly 1,000% in Nine Years
March 19, 2025
“Nigeria’s Inflation Drops, But Citizens Say Prices Keep Rising”
March 17, 2025
Sokoto State Government Reduces 50kg Bag of Rice Price to N48,000 for Residents
March 16, 2025
High Electricity Tariffs: Consider poor masses, MSMEs, in policies – Consumers
March 12, 2025
Nigerian Buyers Subsidizing Dangote Cement’s Pan-Africa Losses of N24.37 Billion amidst Push for Price Cuts
March 3, 2025
Commodities
Cocoa
Gold
Maize
Gold Surges to Record High Above $3,000 Amid Middle East Tensions and Tariff Fears
March 18, 2025
Crude Oil, Gold, and Cocoa Decline as Natural Gas Surges – Feb 28, 2025
March 3, 2025
Ikom Cocoa Processing Plant Can Generate N900bn Annually, Says Agro Firm
February 25, 2025
Nigeria Still Imports 1.7 MMTs of Rice Annually Despite Agricultural Reforms
February 16, 2025
Nigeria’s Cocoa Market Valued Over $6 Billion, Set to Grow to $25 Billion – Stakeholders
December 5, 2024
Health
Pharmaceuticals
News
80,000 Malnourished Children in Nigeria Face Aid Shortage as UNICEF Warns of Critical Funding Crisis
March 23, 2025
New Pill Cures Monkeys Infected with Ebola, Offering Hope for Affordable Human Treatment
March 15, 2025
Meningitis Outbreak Claims 26 Lives in Kebbi State Amid Rising Health Crisis in Nigeria
March 12, 2025
5.5 Million Nigerians Lack Health Insurance as Out-of-Pocket Medical Costs Surge
March 11, 2025
Experts seek Anti-LGBTQ+ Bill to strengthen Nigeria’s fight against rising HIV infections
March 11, 2025
Investing
Nigeria Stock Exchange
Financial Markets
Capital Market Data
SEC Nigeria
UBA’s N3 Dividend Payment Ignites Market Rally with N369bn Gain
March 25, 2025
No Hiding Place for Capital Market Violators – SEC DG Warns
March 25, 2025
Customs Street Bleeds with 0.94% Loss as Waning Sentiment Weighs on Performance – Analysts’ Views
March 23, 2025
Stock Market Declines by 0.05% Amid Persistent Sell Pressure
March 21, 2025
Stock Market Declines Further, NGX Market Capitalisation Drops by ₦289 Billion
March 20, 2025
Feeds
