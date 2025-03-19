Home
Home
Companies + Markets
Banks & Finance
Dividends&Earnings
Financials
Quoted Companies
Fintech Secures SEC License, Manages ₦10 Billion in Assets, and Appoints Investment Veteran
March 17, 2025
Telecoms Group MTN’s Annual Profit Hammered by Nigeria Currency Devaluation
March 17, 2025
Stanbic IBTC Bank Opens N50bn Series 1 Commercial Paper Issuance
March 16, 2025
Guinness Nigeria Reaffirms Public Listing as Tolaram’s N81.60 Per Share Takeover Offer Proceeds
March 16, 2025
PZ Cussons Nigeria Minority Shareholders Reject N51.79 Billion Debt-to-Equity Swap
March 16, 2025
Consumer Inflation
Industrial Inflation
Food Inflation
Retail & Households inflation
“Nigeria’s Inflation Drops, But Citizens Say Prices Keep Rising”
March 17, 2025
Sokoto State Government Reduces 50kg Bag of Rice Price to N48,000 for Residents
March 16, 2025
High Electricity Tariffs: Consider poor masses, MSMEs, in policies – Consumers
March 12, 2025
Nigerian Buyers Subsidizing Dangote Cement’s Pan-Africa Losses of N24.37 Billion amidst Push for Price Cuts
March 3, 2025
Nigeria Investigates Rising Costs and Price Disparities of BP and Diabetic Drugs
February 28, 2025
Commodities
Cocoa
Gold
Maize
Gold Surges to Record High Above $3,000 Amid Middle East Tensions and Tariff Fears
March 18, 2025
Crude Oil, Gold, and Cocoa Decline as Natural Gas Surges – Feb 28, 2025
March 3, 2025
Ikom Cocoa Processing Plant Can Generate N900bn Annually, Says Agro Firm
February 25, 2025
Nigeria Still Imports 1.7 MMTs of Rice Annually Despite Agricultural Reforms
February 16, 2025
Nigeria’s Cocoa Market Valued Over $6 Billion, Set to Grow to $25 Billion – Stakeholders
December 5, 2024
Health
Pharmaceuticals
News
New Pill Cures Monkeys Infected with Ebola, Offering Hope for Affordable Human Treatment
March 15, 2025
Meningitis Outbreak Claims 26 Lives in Kebbi State Amid Rising Health Crisis in Nigeria
March 12, 2025
5.5 Million Nigerians Lack Health Insurance as Out-of-Pocket Medical Costs Surge
March 11, 2025
Experts seek Anti-LGBTQ+ Bill to strengthen Nigeria’s fight against rising HIV infections
March 11, 2025
Can Nigerians Rely on Traditional Medicine and Local Pharmaceutical Companies to Counter HIV Drug Shortages?
March 11, 2025
Investing
Nigeria Stock Exchange
Financial Markets
Capital Market Data
SEC Nigeria
16 Nigerian Public Companies Surpass ₦1 Trillion in Market Capitalization
March 17, 2025
SEC Suspends Centurion Registrars and Expands Enforcement Measures to Tackle Capital Market Violations
March 17, 2025
Nigerian Equity Market Slips 0.25% on Friday; Tantalizer, Jaiz Bank Among Biggest Losers
March 15, 2025
NGX Market Cap Declines by N48 Billion, Trading Volume Increases by Over 350%
March 13, 2025
Global Stocks Stabilize as Investors Pause Following Market Selloff
March 11, 2025
Feeds
Health