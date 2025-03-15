Home
Home
Companies + Markets
Banks & Finance
Dividends&Earnings
Financials
Quoted Companies
Fitch Affirms Ecobank Transnational at ‘B-’; Outlook Stable Amid Sub-Saharan Africa Risks
March 15, 2025
Transcorp Plc Reports Strong 2024 Financial Growth, Announces N10.1 Billion Dividend
March 13, 2025
Analysts Laud Dangote Cement’s Strong Performance but Warn of Future Pricing Pressures
March 8, 2025
Champion Breweries posts N817m profit
March 7, 2025
Wema Bank to raise N149.3bn via rights issue
March 7, 2025
Consumer Inflation
Industrial Inflation
Food Inflation
Retail & Households inflation
High Electricity Tariffs: Consider poor masses, MSMEs, in policies – Consumers
March 12, 2025
Nigerian Buyers Subsidizing Dangote Cement’s Pan-Africa Losses of N24.37 Billion amidst Push for Price Cuts
March 3, 2025
Nigeria Investigates Rising Costs and Price Disparities of BP and Diabetic Drugs
February 28, 2025
Nigeria Freezes MultiChoice Subscription Prices Amid Ongoing Investigation into Proposed Tariff Hike
February 27, 2025
Dangote, again crashes PMS Price by N65 to N825 per Litre
February 26, 2025
Commodities
Cocoa
Gold
Maize
Crude Oil, Gold, and Cocoa Decline as Natural Gas Surges – Feb 28, 2025
March 3, 2025
Ikom Cocoa Processing Plant Can Generate N900bn Annually, Says Agro Firm
February 25, 2025
Nigeria Still Imports 1.7 MMTs of Rice Annually Despite Agricultural Reforms
February 16, 2025
Nigeria’s Cocoa Market Valued Over $6 Billion, Set to Grow to $25 Billion – Stakeholders
December 5, 2024
Nigeria’s Cocoa Exports Surge 304% in Q1 2024 Amid Strong Global Demand and Record Prices
September 28, 2024
Health
Pharmaceuticals
News
Senate President Akpabio Plots To Step Down Momentarily For Senate Committee To ‘Officially Clear Him, Recommend Indefinite Suspension’ For Senator Natasha
March 15, 2025
Amotekun recruitment: Adeleke orders engagement of protesting applicants
March 15, 2025
George, son of ex-Kaduna Dep Gov laid to rest in southern Kaduna
March 15, 2025
New Pill Cures Monkeys Infected with Ebola, Offering Hope for Affordable Human Treatment
March 15, 2025
Meningitis Outbreak Claims 26 Lives in Kebbi State Amid Rising Health Crisis in Nigeria
March 12, 2025
Investing
Nigeria Stock Exchange
Financial Markets
Capital Market Data
SEC Nigeria
Nigerian Equity Market Slips 0.25% on Friday; Tantalizer, Jaiz Bank Among Biggest Losers
March 15, 2025
NGX Market Cap Declines by N48 Billion, Trading Volume Increases by Over 350%
March 13, 2025
Global Stocks Stabilize as Investors Pause Following Market Selloff
March 11, 2025
Stock market turns negative amidst decline in fixed income yields
March 10, 2025
SEC warns public against investing in Pro-Vest, others
March 9, 2025
Feeds
