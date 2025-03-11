Home
Home
Markets
Banks & Finance
Dividends&Earnings
Financials
Quoted Companies
Analysts Laud Dangote Cement’s Strong Performance but Warn of Future Pricing Pressures
March 8, 2025
Champion Breweries posts N817m profit
March 7, 2025
Wema Bank to raise N149.3bn via rights issue
March 7, 2025
MultiChoice Nigeria Faces Profitability Crisis Amid Canal+ Takeover Delays
March 6, 2025
Sanwo-Olu presents certificate of approval for construction of FirstBank headquarters
March 5, 2025
Investing
Nigeria Stock Exchange
Financial Markets
Capital Market Data
SEC Nigeria
Global Stocks Stabilize as Investors Pause Following Market Selloff
March 11, 2025
Stock market turns negative amidst decline in fixed income yields
March 10, 2025
SEC warns public against investing in Pro-Vest, others
March 9, 2025
Nigerian Stocks Tumble as ASI Sheds 1.19% Weekly Amid Global Uncertainty, Portfolio Reshuffling
March 9, 2025
NGX records first gain in March with N216bn profi
March 7, 2025
Health
Pharmaceuticals
News
UNN VC tasks SEDC on collaboration to transform Southeast
March 11, 2025
Ex-foreign affairs minister Dubem Onyia dies at 73
March 11, 2025
Modify NIN Only On Official Self-Service Portal’, NIMC Warns Nigerians
March 10, 2025
Naira for Crude: NNPC supplies 48m barrels to Dangote Refinery
March 10, 2025
“No Pregnant Woman Should Die Due to Cost,” Pate Highlights Govt’s Commitment to Maternal Health
March 8, 2025
Consumer Inflation
Industrial Inflation
Food Inflation
Retail & Households inflation
Nigerian Buyers Subsidizing Dangote Cement’s Pan-Africa Losses of N24.37 Billion amidst Push for Price Cuts
March 3, 2025
Nigeria Investigates Rising Costs and Price Disparities of BP and Diabetic Drugs
February 28, 2025
Nigeria Freezes MultiChoice Subscription Prices Amid Ongoing Investigation into Proposed Tariff Hike
February 27, 2025
Dangote, again crashes PMS Price by N65 to N825 per Litre
February 26, 2025
Inflation Woes Deepen as CBN Holds Interest Rates, Sparks Debate on CPI Rebasing Limits
February 20, 2025
Commodities
Cocoa
Gold
Maize
Crude Oil, Gold, and Cocoa Decline as Natural Gas Surges – Feb 28, 2025
March 3, 2025
Ikom Cocoa Processing Plant Can Generate N900bn Annually, Says Agro Firm
February 25, 2025
Nigeria Still Imports 1.7 MMTs of Rice Annually Despite Agricultural Reforms
February 16, 2025
Nigeria’s Cocoa Market Valued Over $6 Billion, Set to Grow to $25 Billion – Stakeholders
December 5, 2024
Nigeria’s Cocoa Exports Surge 304% in Q1 2024 Amid Strong Global Demand and Record Prices
September 28, 2024
Feeds
