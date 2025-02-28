Home
Companies & Markets
Banks & Finance
Dividends&Earnings
Financials
Quoted Companies
Investing
Capital Market Data
Financial Markets
Nigeria Stock Exchange
SEC Nigeria
Health
News
Pharmaceuticals
Inflation Data
Food Inflation
Industrial Inflation
Retail & Households inflation
Commodities
Cocoa
Gold
Maize
Feeds
Search
NewsWeek
PRO
Menu
Search
Search
My account
Get into your account.
Login
Register
Subscribe
Home
Companies & Markets
Banks & Finance
Dividends&Earnings
Financials
Quoted Companies
FG takes total ownership, control of Keystone Bank
February 28, 2025
Access Bank Restores Services After Disruption, Reassures Customers
February 25, 2025
Bharti Airtel Increases Stake in Airtel Africa to 61.75%, Acquires Additional N352.8bn Shares
February 25, 2025
Flutterwave Eyes NGX Listing Amid $3 Billion Valuation
February 23, 2025
Nigerian cocoa processor Johnvents Secures $40.5 Million Investment for Expansion
February 18, 2025
Investing
Nigeria Stock Exchange
Financial Markets
Capital Market Data
SEC Nigeria
Market Tremors: N300 Billion Evaporates, IKEJAHOTEL Defies Downturn
February 25, 2025
SEC Reduces Offer Approval Time to Two Weeks
February 25, 2025
NGX Loses N231bn as Investors Take Profit on Banking Stocks
February 25, 2025
Bullish Sentiments Prevail Amid Policy Shift as ASI Gains 0.41%, Investors Pocket N95.93bn
February 22, 2025
Stock Market Sees Mixed Trends as Dangote Sugar Leads Gainers
February 22, 2025
Health
Pharmaceuticals
News
NAFDAC stops registration of Artemether/Lumefantrine oral suspension
February 28, 2025
Health Minister Reveals $500M Investment, Persistent Hurdles in Eradication Quest
February 28, 2025
They’re after my life – NAFDAC boss cries out amid fight against fake drug
February 27, 2025
159 Nigerians Repatriated From Libya With IOM, Consular Support
February 27, 2025
Father Petitions Kaduna Governor Over 16-Year-Old Son’s Murder On School Premises, Demands N560.3Million Compensation For Negligence
February 26, 2025
Inflation Data
Industrial Inflation
Food Inflation
Retail & Households inflation
Nigeria Investigates Rising Costs and Price Disparities of BP and Diabetic Drugs
February 28, 2025
Nigeria Freezes MultiChoice Subscription Prices Amid Ongoing Investigation into Proposed Tariff Hike
February 27, 2025
Dangote, again crashes PMS Price by N65 to N825 per Litre
February 26, 2025
Inflation Woes Deepen as CBN Holds Interest Rates, Sparks Debate on CPI Rebasing Limits
February 20, 2025
Inflation Dip: A Mirage of Relief? Expert Warns Prices Remain Stubbornly High
February 19, 2025
Commodities
Cocoa
Gold
Maize
Ikom Cocoa Processing Plant Can Generate N900bn Annually, Says Agro Firm
February 25, 2025
Nigeria Still Imports 1.7 MMTs of Rice Annually Despite Agricultural Reforms
February 16, 2025
Nigeria’s Cocoa Market Valued Over $6 Billion, Set to Grow to $25 Billion – Stakeholders
December 5, 2024
Nigeria’s Cocoa Exports Surge 304% in Q1 2024 Amid Strong Global Demand and Record Prices
September 28, 2024
Nigeria’s Corn Acreage Drops to 5.1 Million Hectares for 2024/2025, Lowest in 14 Years
September 3, 2024
Feeds
Home
Companies & Markets
Banks & Finance
Dividends&Earnings
Financials
Quoted Companies
FG takes total ownership, control of Keystone Bank
February 28, 2025
Access Bank Restores Services After Disruption, Reassures Customers
February 25, 2025
Bharti Airtel Increases Stake in Airtel Africa to 61.75%, Acquires Additional N352.8bn Shares
February 25, 2025
Flutterwave Eyes NGX Listing Amid $3 Billion Valuation
February 23, 2025
Nigerian cocoa processor Johnvents Secures $40.5 Million Investment for Expansion
February 18, 2025
Investing
Nigeria Stock Exchange
Financial Markets
Capital Market Data
SEC Nigeria
Market Tremors: N300 Billion Evaporates, IKEJAHOTEL Defies Downturn
February 25, 2025
SEC Reduces Offer Approval Time to Two Weeks
February 25, 2025
NGX Loses N231bn as Investors Take Profit on Banking Stocks
February 25, 2025
Bullish Sentiments Prevail Amid Policy Shift as ASI Gains 0.41%, Investors Pocket N95.93bn
February 22, 2025
Stock Market Sees Mixed Trends as Dangote Sugar Leads Gainers
February 22, 2025
Health