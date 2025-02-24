Home
Home
Companies & Markets
Banks & Finance
Dividends&Earnings
Financials
Quoted Companies
Flutterwave Eyes NGX Listing Amid $3 Billion Valuation
February 23, 2025
Nigerian cocoa processor Johnvents Secures $40.5 Million Investment for Expansion
February 18, 2025
Fitch Withdraws Dangote Industries’ Ratings, Maintains Negative Rating Watch Over Debt Refinancing Concerns
February 18, 2025
PZ Cussons Nigeria Swaps Debt for Equity in $34.2 Million Restructuring Move
February 17, 2025
FBN Holdings Rebrands as FirstHoldCo to Strengthen Global Presence
February 16, 2025
Investing
Nigeria Stock Exchange
Financial Markets
Capital Market Data
SEC Nigeria
Bullish Sentiments Prevail Amid Policy Shift as ASI Gains 0.41%, Investors Pocket N95.93bn
February 22, 2025
Stock Market Sees Mixed Trends as Dangote Sugar Leads Gainers
February 22, 2025
Nigerian Stock Market Dips by 0.07% as Investors Take Profits
February 22, 2025
Market Momentum: Stocks Surge as BUAFOODS Leads Rally, ACCESSCORP Tops Volume Chart
February 20, 2025
NGX ASI Dips 0.04%, Market Capitalisation Rises by N477 Billion
February 15, 2025
Health
Pharmaceuticals
News
Chinese Researchers Discover New Bat Coronavirus Capable of Infecting Humans
February 23, 2025
Aba, Onitsha, and Idumota Identified as Major Fake Drug Hotspots – NAFDAC
February 23, 2025
NAFDAC Seals 11,000 Shops, Arrests 40 in Crackdown on Fake Drugs
February 23, 2025
NAFDAC Not Disrupting Trade,’ as Adeyeye Insists, It’s About Public Safety
February 23, 2025
Minister of interior Tunji-Ojo says FG will stop visa on arrival; to introduce landing and exit cards
February 22, 2025
Inflation Data
Industrial Inflation
Food Inflation
Retail & Households inflation
Inflation Woes Deepen as CBN Holds Interest Rates, Sparks Debate on CPI Rebasing Limits
February 20, 2025
Inflation Dip: A Mirage of Relief? Expert Warns Prices Remain Stubbornly High
February 19, 2025
Nigeria’s Inflation Drops to 24.48% After CPI Rebasing As High Living Costs Persist
February 18, 2025
LAMATA Increases BRT Fares by 18% Due to Rising Operational Costs
February 15, 2025
Dangote Refinery Reduces Diesel Price, by N55 to N1,020 per Litre
February 13, 2025
Commodities
Cocoa
Gold
Maize
Nigeria Still Imports 1.7 MMTs of Rice Annually Despite Agricultural Reforms
February 16, 2025
Nigeria’s Cocoa Market Valued Over $6 Billion, Set to Grow to $25 Billion – Stakeholders
December 5, 2024
Nigeria’s Cocoa Exports Surge 304% in Q1 2024 Amid Strong Global Demand and Record Prices
September 28, 2024
Nigeria’s Corn Acreage Drops to 5.1 Million Hectares for 2024/2025, Lowest in 14 Years
September 3, 2024
Nigeria Leads African Nations in Building Gold Reserves to Cut Dependance on U.S Dollars
July 26, 2024
Feeds
