Home
Companies & Markets
Banks & Finance
Dividends&Earnings
Financials
Quoted Companies
Cardoso Advocates for Localized Supply Chain to Transform Nigeria’s Telecom Sector
February 13, 2025
Keystone Bank Returns to Full Federal Government Ownership After Sigma Golf’s Dissolution
February 12, 2025
VFD Group Greenlights N7 Billion Atiat Limited Divestment, Citing Strategic Realignment
February 9, 2025
Fidelity Bank Offer Oversubscribed by 237.92%, Raises N231.97 Billion from 10 Billion Share Subscription
February 8, 2025
FCMB Group Lists 19.8 Billion Shares on NGX After 33% Oversubscribed Public Offer, Raises N147.5 Billion
February 8, 2025
Investing
Nigeria Stock Exchange
Financial Markets
Capital Market Data
SEC Nigeria
AFC Plans New Sukuk, Panda Bond Issuance to Strengthen Africa’s $2 Trillion Infrastructure Drive
February 14, 2025
Shareholders Association laments failure in efforts to reduce unclaimed dividends
February 3, 2025
Nigerian Equities Rally: NGX All-Share Index Soars as January Ends on a High Note
February 2, 2025
Stock Market Soars as FCMB’s 19.8bn Share Listing Adds N347bn to Market Cap
January 30, 2025
Investors Rake in N364bn as Nigerian Stock Market Rallies on Strong 2024 Earnings Reports
January 30, 2025
Health news
Pharmaceuticals
News
Canada Denying CDS A Visa Disrespectful To Nigeria – Interior Minister
February 14, 2025
Akeredolu Would Still Be Alive If He Had Listened to Me – Wife Speaks on Late Governor’s Death
February 14, 2025
NYSC and SMEDAN Partner to Empower Corps Members with Entrepreneurship Opportunities
February 13, 2025
Amotekun Net Widens: 16 Girls, Women Rescued from Suspected Traffickers in Daring Operation
February 13, 2025
WHO Warns USAID Suspension Disrupts Critical Health Programs in 50 Countries
February 13, 2025
Consumer Inflation & Data
Industrial Inflation
Food Inflation
Retail & Households inflation
Dangote Refinery Reduces Diesel Price, by N55 to N1,020 per Litre
February 13, 2025
Nigeria’s Inflation Projected to Ease to 33.1% in Q1 2025 as Naira Stabilizes, Fuel Prices Drop
February 8, 2025
Bauchi, Sokoto, and Kebbi Record Highest Inflation Rates at Over 44% YoY
January 19, 2025
Dangote Refinery Raises Petrol Price to N955/Litre as Brent Crude Costs Soar
January 19, 2025
Petrol Price Hits N1,214.17 in November 2024, Marking 87.1% Increase Year-on-Year – NBS
January 17, 2025
Commodities News
Cocoa
Gold
Maize
Nigeria’s Cocoa Market Valued Over $6 Billion, Set to Grow to $25 Billion – Stakeholders
December 5, 2024
Nigeria’s Cocoa Exports Surge 304% in Q1 2024 Amid Strong Global Demand and Record Prices
September 28, 2024
Nigeria’s Corn Acreage Drops to 5.1 Million Hectares for 2024/2025, Lowest in 14 Years
September 3, 2024
Nigeria Leads African Nations in Building Gold Reserves to Cut Dependance on U.S Dollars
July 26, 2024
Nigeria’s Cocoa Processing Industry Slumps to 8% Capacity Amid Economic Challenges
July 25, 2024
