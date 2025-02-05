Home
Home
Companies & Markets
Banks & Finance
Dividends&Earnings
Financials
Quoted Companies
Access Bank Appoints Uche Orji as Independent Non-Executive Director
February 3, 2025
FCMB Group Makes Bold Market Move: Lists 19.8 Billion Shares on NGX Following Oversubscribed Public Offer
February 3, 2025
Sterling Holdings Soars: Pre-Tax Profit Skyrockets 97% to N44.753 Billion in 2024
February 2, 2025
Caverton Grows Revenue by 43% Despite Economic Headwinds
January 31, 2025
BUA Foods Achieves Record N274.9 Billion Profit, Doubling 2023 Earnings
January 31, 2025
Investing
Nigeria Stock Exchange
Financial Markets
Capital Market Data
SEC Nigeria
Shareholders Association laments failure in efforts to reduce unclaimed dividends
February 3, 2025
Nigerian Equities Rally: NGX All-Share Index Soars as January Ends on a High Note
February 2, 2025
Stock Market Soars as FCMB’s 19.8bn Share Listing Adds N347bn to Market Cap
January 30, 2025
Investors Rake in N364bn as Nigerian Stock Market Rallies on Strong 2024 Earnings Reports
January 30, 2025
Investors Gain N364bn as NGX Rises 0.57% on Bullish Sentiment
January 29, 2025
Health news
Pharmaceuticals
News
NMDPRA Seals 19 Illegal LPG Outlets in Delta Over Safety Violations
February 5, 2025
US, UK Citizens Now Visit Nigeria for Quality Healthcare – Ali Pate
February 5, 2025
NHS Greenlights Revolutionary £1.65 Million Sickle Cell Treatment with Near-Perfect Cure Rate
February 4, 2025
Oyo State Government Approves Permanent Employment for 1,591 Ad Hoc Local Government Workers
February 1, 2025
Moghalu to African Leaders: Redirect Corruption Funds to Revive Healthcare Systems
February 1, 2025
Consumer Inflation & Data
Industrial Inflation
Food Inflation
Retail & Households inflation
Bauchi, Sokoto, and Kebbi Record Highest Inflation Rates at Over 44% YoY
January 19, 2025
Dangote Refinery Raises Petrol Price to N955/Litre as Brent Crude Costs Soar
January 19, 2025
Petrol Price Hits N1,214.17 in November 2024, Marking 87.1% Increase Year-on-Year – NBS
January 17, 2025
December 2024 Inflation Rate at 34.80%, Food & Beverages Contribute 18.02% to CPI – NBS Report
January 17, 2025
Phone call will cost N18.33 per minute, SMS for N6.67, and a 1GB data bundle, N479.17 under new tariffs
January 17, 2025
Commodities News
Cocoa
Gold
Maize
Nigeria’s Cocoa Market Valued Over $6 Billion, Set to Grow to $25 Billion – Stakeholders
December 5, 2024
Nigeria’s Cocoa Exports Surge 304% in Q1 2024 Amid Strong Global Demand and Record Prices
September 28, 2024
Nigeria’s Corn Acreage Drops to 5.1 Million Hectares for 2024/2025, Lowest in 14 Years
September 3, 2024
Nigeria Leads African Nations in Building Gold Reserves to Cut Dependance on U.S Dollars
July 26, 2024
Nigeria’s Cocoa Processing Industry Slumps to 8% Capacity Amid Economic Challenges
July 25, 2024
