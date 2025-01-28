Home
Home
Companies & Markets
Banks & Finance
Dividends&Earnings
Financials
Quoted Companies
Ondo Assembly Budgets N200Million For Telephone Charges In 2025
January 28, 2025
Zenith Bank Secures Regulatory Approval to Raise N350 Billion from Public Offering
January 27, 2025
Fidelity Bank Plc Restructures Board of Directors
January 19, 2025
Stanbic IBTC Launches N148.7 Billion Rights Issue Amid Strong Financial Performance
January 17, 2025
MTN Nigeria Secures N42.20 Billion in Series 15 & 16 CPs at Yields of 27.50% and 29%
January 17, 2025
Investing
Nigeria Stock Exchange
Financial Markets
Capital Market Data
SEC Nigeria
Nigerian Stock Market Gains ₦794 Billion as Trading Volume Surges by 30%
January 26, 2025
Nigerian Stock Market Dips Slightly, SEPLAT and ARADEL Lead Trading Activity
January 24, 2025
ASAM MD Predicts 39% Growth on All-Share Index in 2025 Amid Optimistic Outlook
January 24, 2025
Equities Market Ends Mixed as Lasaco Assurance Lists 9.25 Billion Shares, GTCO Leads Trading Activity
January 24, 2025
Publisher Proposes Listing of InfraCos on NGX to Boost Capital Formation and Wealth Distribution
January 21, 2025
Health news
Pharmaceuticals
News
Cholera Claims Another Life In Delta Riverine Community, Death Toll Reaches 6 In One Week
January 28, 2025
Sowore Rejects Bail Condition, Opts To Stay In Police Custody Till ‘Joke Is Over’ After Honouring Invitation
January 27, 2025
Sowore arrives at Force Headquarters amid tension over police summons
January 27, 2025
FG Claims Tinubu’s Foreign Trips Insufficient for FDI Attraction, Obi Disagrees
January 27, 2025
Nigeria Records Over 120,000 New Cancer Cases Annually as Stakeholders Ramp Up Fight Against the Disease
January 26, 2025
Consumer Inflation & Data
Industrial Inflation
Food Inflation
Retail & Households inflation
Bauchi, Sokoto, and Kebbi Record Highest Inflation Rates at Over 44% YoY
January 19, 2025
Dangote Refinery Raises Petrol Price to N955/Litre as Brent Crude Costs Soar
January 19, 2025
Petrol Price Hits N1,214.17 in November 2024, Marking 87.1% Increase Year-on-Year – NBS
January 17, 2025
December 2024 Inflation Rate at 34.80%, Food & Beverages Contribute 18.02% to CPI – NBS Report
January 17, 2025
Phone call will cost N18.33 per minute, SMS for N6.67, and a 1GB data bundle, N479.17 under new tariffs
January 17, 2025
Commodities News
Cocoa
Gold
Maize
Nigeria’s Cocoa Market Valued Over $6 Billion, Set to Grow to $25 Billion – Stakeholders
December 5, 2024
Nigeria’s Cocoa Exports Surge 304% in Q1 2024 Amid Strong Global Demand and Record Prices
September 28, 2024
Nigeria’s Corn Acreage Drops to 5.1 Million Hectares for 2024/2025, Lowest in 14 Years
September 3, 2024
Nigeria Leads African Nations in Building Gold Reserves to Cut Dependance on U.S Dollars
July 26, 2024
Nigeria’s Cocoa Processing Industry Slumps to 8% Capacity Amid Economic Challenges
July 25, 2024
