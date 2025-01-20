Home
Home
Companies & Markets
Banks & Finance
Dividends&Earnings
Financials
Quoted Companies
Nigerian Equities Market Edges Upward, Caverton Shines as WEMA Bank Tops Volume
January 20, 2025
Fidelity Bank Plc Restructures Board of Directors
January 19, 2025
Stanbic IBTC Launches N148.7 Billion Rights Issue Amid Strong Financial Performance
January 17, 2025
MTN Nigeria Secures N42.20 Billion in Series 15 & 16 CPs at Yields of 27.50% and 29%
January 17, 2025
NITDA Leads Strategic Efforts to Remove Nigeria from FATF Grey List
January 17, 2025
Investing
Nigeria Stock Exchange
Financial Markets
Capital Market Data
SEC Nigeria
SEC Sets January 31 Deadline for Capital Market Operators’ Registration Renewal
January 20, 2025
Stock Market Gains N10 Billion, NGX Capitalisation Hits N62.861 Trillion
January 20, 2025
Investors Eye Eurobonds with 10% Yields and Strong Stock Buy Recommendations for 2025
January 19, 2025
Local Bourse Declines 2.94%, Closing at 102,353.68 Points Amid Volatility
January 19, 2025
NGX Market Cap Surges by N5 Trillion in 2024 Amidst New Listings and Fresh Capital Inflows
January 18, 2025
Health news
Pharmaceuticals
News
Lagos govt brokers peace among warring parties
January 17, 2025
Cholera Outbreak Suspected in Rivers, 9 Dead, 41 Suspected Cases Under Monitoring
January 17, 2025
WHO seeks $1.5bn to tackle global health challenges in 2025
January 17, 2025
Popular Abuja hotel was set ablaze with fire,Focus Holiday Inn
January 15, 2025
3M Children, 20M Residents Immunized Against Measles, Yellow Fever, and HPV in 2024 – Lagos Govt
January 14, 2025
Consumer Inflation & Data
Industrial Inflation
Food Inflation
Retail & Households inflation
Bauchi, Sokoto, and Kebbi Record Highest Inflation Rates at Over 44% YoY
January 19, 2025
Dangote Refinery Raises Petrol Price to N955/Litre as Brent Crude Costs Soar
January 19, 2025
Petrol Price Hits N1,214.17 in November 2024, Marking 87.1% Increase Year-on-Year – NBS
January 17, 2025
December 2024 Inflation Rate at 34.80%, Food & Beverages Contribute 18.02% to CPI – NBS Report
January 17, 2025
Phone call will cost N18.33 per minute, SMS for N6.67, and a 1GB data bundle, N479.17 under new tariffs
January 17, 2025
Commodities News
Cocoa
Gold
Maize
Nigeria’s Cocoa Market Valued Over $6 Billion, Set to Grow to $25 Billion – Stakeholders
December 5, 2024
Nigeria’s Cocoa Exports Surge 304% in Q1 2024 Amid Strong Global Demand and Record Prices
September 28, 2024
Nigeria’s Corn Acreage Drops to 5.1 Million Hectares for 2024/2025, Lowest in 14 Years
September 3, 2024
Nigeria Leads African Nations in Building Gold Reserves to Cut Dependance on U.S Dollars
July 26, 2024
Nigeria’s Cocoa Processing Industry Slumps to 8% Capacity Amid Economic Challenges
July 25, 2024
