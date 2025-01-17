Home
Home
Companies & Markets
Banks & Finance
Dividends&Earnings
Financials
Quoted Companies
Fidelity Bank Plc Eyes Private Investment as Part of Capital Drive, Targets N500 Billion Recaps by 2026
January 17, 2025
NNPCL Emerges as Nigeria’s Top Taxpayer with ₦10 Trillion Remittance
January 15, 2025
First Bank Denies Allegations of Abusing Court Processes in GHL Legal Dispute
January 15, 2025
FBN Holdings Buoyant Amidst GHL Loan Dispute: Shares Surge 7.86%
January 11, 2025
UBA Achieves Top Rankings in KPMG 2024 West Africa Customer Experience Survey
January 11, 2025
Investing
Nigeria Stock Exchange
Financial Markets
Capital Market Data
SEC Nigeria
MTN Nigeria, Zenith Bank, Dangote Cement Drive N1.1 Trillion Loss in Nigerian Stock Market
January 15, 2025
Nigeria’s Equity Market Sheds ₦931 Billion as All-Share Index Drops by 1.47%
January 15, 2025
Stakeholders advocate data-driven reforms to improve Nigeria’s ease of doing business
January 10, 2025
SEC Commits to Strengthening Borrowing Regulations for Governments and Corporates
January 9, 2025
Nigerian Stock Market Rebounds with N507 Billion Gain, Boosted by Key Equities
January 9, 2025
Health news
Pharmaceuticals
News
WHO seeks $1.5bn to tackle global health challenges in 2025
January 17, 2025
India’s popular film actor Saif Ali Khan stabbed 6 times
January 16, 2025
Tinubu lauds six Nigerian scientists, engineers honoured by Biden
January 16, 2025
Kemi Badenoch blames immigrants from poor countries for coaching gang abuse in UK
January 15, 2025
A Titan Passes: Nigeria Mourns the Loss of Professor Chieka Ifemesia
January 15, 2025
Consumer Inflation & Data
Industrial Inflation
Food Inflation
Retail & Households inflation
Phone call will cost N18.33 per minute, SMS for N6.67, and a 1GB data bundle, N479.17 under new tariffs
January 17, 2025
CPPE Optimistic About Nigeria’s Inflation Outlook for 2025 Amid Challenges
January 15, 2025
Sokoto, Zamfara Lead as Food Inflation Hits 57.47% in December 2024 – NBS
January 15, 2025
Nigeria’s Inflation Set to Average 30.5% in 2025, Projected to Decline to 27.1% by December
January 13, 2025
How to reduce rising inflation rate in 2025 – Economists
January 10, 2025
Commodities News
Cocoa
Gold
Maize
Nigeria’s Cocoa Market Valued Over $6 Billion, Set to Grow to $25 Billion – Stakeholders
December 5, 2024
Nigeria’s Cocoa Exports Surge 304% in Q1 2024 Amid Strong Global Demand and Record Prices
September 28, 2024
Nigeria’s Corn Acreage Drops to 5.1 Million Hectares for 2024/2025, Lowest in 14 Years
September 3, 2024
Nigeria Leads African Nations in Building Gold Reserves to Cut Dependance on U.S Dollars
July 26, 2024
Nigeria’s Cocoa Processing Industry Slumps to 8% Capacity Amid Economic Challenges
July 25, 2024
Health news