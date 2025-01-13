Home
Home
Companies & Markets
Banks & Finance
Dividends&Earnings
Financials
Quoted Companies
FBN Holdings Buoyant Amidst GHL Loan Dispute: Shares Surge 7.86%
January 11, 2025
UBA Achieves Top Rankings in KPMG 2024 West Africa Customer Experience Survey
January 11, 2025
FirstBank Eyes Expansion into Ethiopia, Angola, and Cameroon as African Financial Markets Open Up
January 11, 2025
FBN Holdings Reassures Stakeholders Amid Calls for Extraordinary General Meeting
January 11, 2025
FirstBank Projects Nigeria’s 2025 GDP Growth at 3.68%
January 10, 2025
Investing
Nigeria Stock Exchange
Financial Markets
Capital Market Data
SEC Nigeria
Stakeholders advocate data-driven reforms to improve Nigeria’s ease of doing business
January 10, 2025
SEC Commits to Strengthening Borrowing Regulations for Governments and Corporates
January 9, 2025
Nigerian Stock Market Rebounds with N507 Billion Gain, Boosted by Key Equities
January 9, 2025
Domestic Bourse Loses N152 Billion Amid Sell-offs in Banking Stocks
January 9, 2025
SEC to Ramp Up Crackdown on Ponzi Schemes, Boost Investor Confidence in 2025
January 8, 2025
Health news
Pharmaceuticals
News
Alaafin-elect Owoade set to receive certificate of office today
January 13, 2025
Cancer Society Urges Government for Increased Funding in 2025 Budget
January 11, 2025
NAFDAC Seeks Funding Boost for Clinical Trials on Herbal Medicines
January 10, 2025
Human metapneumovirus (HMPV): What Nigerians need to know
January 9, 2025
Nigeria Safe from Human Metapneumovirus Outbreak, Says NCDC
January 9, 2025
Consumer Inflation & Data
Industrial Inflation
Food Inflation
Retail & Households inflation
Nigeria’s Inflation Set to Average 30.5% in 2025, Projected to Decline to 27.1% by December
January 13, 2025
How to reduce rising inflation rate in 2025 – Economists
January 10, 2025
Onion Prices Soar as Floods Ravage Farms, Climate Change Impacts Production
January 6, 2025
Borno State Govt Halves Petrol Price for Farmers: From N1,200 to N600 Per Litre
January 6, 2025
Fuel Marketers Forecast Petrol Price Dip Below N500/Litre
January 4, 2025
Commodities News
Cocoa
Gold
Maize
Nigeria’s Cocoa Market Valued Over $6 Billion, Set to Grow to $25 Billion – Stakeholders
December 5, 2024
Nigeria’s Cocoa Exports Surge 304% in Q1 2024 Amid Strong Global Demand and Record Prices
September 28, 2024
Nigeria’s Corn Acreage Drops to 5.1 Million Hectares for 2024/2025, Lowest in 14 Years
September 3, 2024
Nigeria Leads African Nations in Building Gold Reserves to Cut Dependance on U.S Dollars
July 26, 2024
Nigeria’s Cocoa Processing Industry Slumps to 8% Capacity Amid Economic Challenges
July 25, 2024
