Menu
Search
Subscribe
Top Stories

2025 Nobel Prize in Medicine Honours Brunkow, Ramsdell and Sakaguchi for Landmark Discoveries on Immune Tolerance

By: Naija247news

Date:

By Naija247news Health Desk | Stockholm, Sweden — October 6, 2025

The 2025 Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine has been awarded to Mary E. Brunkow, Fred Ramsdell, and Shimon Sakaguchi for their revolutionary discoveries that explain how the human immune system protects the body without turning against itself — a process known as peripheral immune tolerance.

The announcement was made on Monday by the Karolinska Institute in Sweden, with the trio recognized for “groundbreaking discoveries concerning peripheral immune tolerance that prevents the immune system from harming the body.”

A Discovery That Changed Immunology

Their collective work, spanning nearly three decades, unraveled one of medicine’s most profound mysteries: how the body’s defense system distinguishes between “self” and “foreign” — a balance crucial for preventing autoimmune diseases.

  • In 1995, Japan’s Shimon Sakaguchi discovered a special class of white blood cells called regulatory T cells (Tregs), which act as the immune system’s peacekeepers.
  • Six years later, American researchers Mary E. Brunkow and Fred Ramsdell identified the FOXP3 gene, a master regulator that allows these Tregs to develop and function properly.
  • By 2003, Sakaguchi connected these findings, linking the FOXP3 gene directly to immune regulation — a unifying breakthrough that transformed modern immunology.

“These discoveries have laid the foundation for a new field of research and spurred the development of innovative treatments for cancer, autoimmune disorders and organ transplant rejection,” the Nobel Committee said.

A Milestone for Global Medicine

The Nobel Assembly praised the laureates for reshaping understanding of immune regulation — a scientific leap that continues to influence how doctors approach conditions like lupus, rheumatoid arthritis, multiple sclerosis, and certain cancers.

Professor Marie Wahren-Herlenius, a rheumatologist at the Karolinska Institute, described the trio’s achievement as “a triumph of medical insight.”

“Their research shows how we keep our immune system under control so we can fight infections and still avoid attacking our own body,” she said.

Each laureate will receive a gold medal and an equal share of the 11 million Swedish kronor ($1.17 million USD) prize during the December 10 ceremony in Stockholm.

The Legacy of the Prize

Olle Kampe, Chair of the Nobel Committee, noted that the work has been “decisive for our understanding of how the immune system functions,” paving the way for a generation of targeted immunotherapies — treatments that fine-tune the body’s defenses instead of suppressing them entirely.

Thomas Perlmann, Secretary-General of the Committee, said he reached Sakaguchi by phone at his lab in Japan to deliver the news:

“He sounded incredibly grateful — quite taken by the honour,” Perlmann said, adding that messages were also left for Brunkow and Ramsdell in the United States.

Science Beyond Borders

This year’s prize underscores how international collaboration continues to define scientific progress — uniting researchers across continents to decode the immune system’s deepest secrets.

As the first of the 2025 Nobel announcements, the Medicine Prize sets the stage for a week of global recognition in physics, chemistry, literature, peace, and economics.

For millions worldwide, the laureates’ discoveries are more than a scientific milestone — they are the foundation for a healthier, longer future.

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles
Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here.

© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.

Previous article
Atiku, Obi the Strongest Opposition Ticket Against Tinubu
Next article
France in Turmoil as Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu Quits Weeks After Appointment — Macron Faces Renewed Calls to Step Down
Naija247news
Naija247newshttps://www.naija247news.com/
Naija247news Media Group LLC Overview Naija247news Media Group LLC is an independent digital media company founded in October 2010 by journalist and media entrepreneur Godwin Okafor. Headquartered in Lagos, Nigeria, with editorial operations in New York, the company specializes in delivering timely, data-driven coverage across politics, business, the economy, governance, and international affairs. Naija247news is also an investigative news platform that tracks developments in the Nigerian economy, business, politics, finance, as well as the broader African and global economic landscape. Mission The company is committed to promoting developmental journalism and creating an enabling environment for people to interact, share opinions, and proffer solutions to the political, social, and economic challenges facing Nigeria and Africa at large. Affiliations Naija247news is a press partner to the Lagos State Government and the International Monetary Fund (IMF). It is also a member of the World Association of Newspapers and News Publishers (WAN-IFRA) and a media partner to the U.S. Embassy and Consulate in Nigeria. Digital Presence The company’s platform, Naija247news.com, is a verified publisher on Google News and Bing Publisher Center. It maintains a distinct brand identity, an uncompromising editorial legacy, and full journalistic independence. The website features AMP integration, mobile-first design, and is optimized for speed with Cloudflare.

Share post:

Subscribe

spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

France in Turmoil as Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu Quits Weeks After Appointment — Macron Faces Renewed Calls to Step Down

Naija247news Naija247news -
Naija247news | Paris, October 6, 2025 — France has...

Atiku, Obi the Strongest Opposition Ticket Against Tinubu

Favor Akpan, News Writer Favor Akpan, News Writer -
6, October 2025/Naija 247news Demola Olarewaju, Special Assistant on Digital...

SDP set to offer credible alternative in 2027 – adewole adebayo.

Favor Akpan, News Writer Favor Akpan, News Writer -
6, October 2025/Naija 247news The Social Democratic Party (SDP) is...

ACF Warns Labour Unions Against Sabotaging Indigenous Private Sector Investment

Favor Akpan, News Writer Favor Akpan, News Writer -
6, October 2025/Naija 247news The Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) has...

About us

Naija247news.com, founded in October 2010, is a part of the Naija247news Media Group LLC

Company

The latest

France in Turmoil as Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu Quits Weeks After Appointment — Macron Faces Renewed Calls to Step Down

Geopolitics 0
Naija247news | Paris, October 6, 2025 — France has...

Atiku, Obi the Strongest Opposition Ticket Against Tinubu

Politics & Governance 0
6, October 2025/Naija 247news Demola Olarewaju, Special Assistant on Digital...

SDP set to offer credible alternative in 2027 – adewole adebayo.

Politics & Governance 0
6, October 2025/Naija 247news The Social Democratic Party (SDP) is...

Subscribe

© 2025 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Naija247news Media Group LLC

📬 Contact Us
💬 Join WhatsApp
×
Get The News Corporate Media Wont Tell You
Track Latest Business, Financial & Economic News From Nigeria