2025 Nobel Prize in Medicine Honours Brunkow, Ramsdell and Sakaguchi for Landmark Discoveries on Immune Tolerance

The 2025 Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine has been awarded to Mary E. Brunkow, Fred Ramsdell, and Shimon Sakaguchi for their revolutionary discoveries that explain how the human immune system protects the body without turning against itself — a process known as peripheral immune tolerance.

The announcement was made on Monday by the Karolinska Institute in Sweden, with the trio recognized for “groundbreaking discoveries concerning peripheral immune tolerance that prevents the immune system from harming the body.”

A Discovery That Changed Immunology

Their collective work, spanning nearly three decades, unraveled one of medicine’s most profound mysteries: how the body’s defense system distinguishes between “self” and “foreign” — a balance crucial for preventing autoimmune diseases.

In 1995, Japan’s Shimon Sakaguchi discovered a special class of white blood cells called regulatory T cells (Tregs), which act as the immune system’s peacekeepers.

Six years later, American researchers Mary E. Brunkow and Fred Ramsdell identified the FOXP3 gene, a master regulator that allows these Tregs to develop and function properly.

By 2003, Sakaguchi connected these findings, linking the FOXP3 gene directly to immune regulation — a unifying breakthrough that transformed modern immunology.

“These discoveries have laid the foundation for a new field of research and spurred the development of innovative treatments for cancer, autoimmune disorders and organ transplant rejection,” the Nobel Committee said.

A Milestone for Global Medicine

The Nobel Assembly praised the laureates for reshaping understanding of immune regulation — a scientific leap that continues to influence how doctors approach conditions like lupus, rheumatoid arthritis, multiple sclerosis, and certain cancers.

Professor Marie Wahren-Herlenius, a rheumatologist at the Karolinska Institute, described the trio’s achievement as “a triumph of medical insight.”

“Their research shows how we keep our immune system under control so we can fight infections and still avoid attacking our own body,” she said.

Each laureate will receive a gold medal and an equal share of the 11 million Swedish kronor ($1.17 million USD) prize during the December 10 ceremony in Stockholm.

The Legacy of the Prize

Olle Kampe, Chair of the Nobel Committee, noted that the work has been “decisive for our understanding of how the immune system functions,” paving the way for a generation of targeted immunotherapies — treatments that fine-tune the body’s defenses instead of suppressing them entirely.

Thomas Perlmann, Secretary-General of the Committee, said he reached Sakaguchi by phone at his lab in Japan to deliver the news:

“He sounded incredibly grateful — quite taken by the honour,” Perlmann said, adding that messages were also left for Brunkow and Ramsdell in the United States.

Science Beyond Borders

This year’s prize underscores how international collaboration continues to define scientific progress — uniting researchers across continents to decode the immune system’s deepest secrets.

As the first of the 2025 Nobel announcements, the Medicine Prize sets the stage for a week of global recognition in physics, chemistry, literature, peace, and economics.

For millions worldwide, the laureates’ discoveries are more than a scientific milestone — they are the foundation for a healthier, longer future.

