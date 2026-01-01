2025: Nigerian Equities Surge N36.62 Trillion Amid Market Boom

Lagos, Dec. 31, 2025 (NAN) – Nigeria’s equities market closed 2025 on a record high, delivering a historic N36.62 trillion gain in market capitalisation. Investors saw the value of the market rise to N99.4 trillion by year-end, compared with N62.76 trillion at the close of 2024, reflecting renewed confidence and robust market activity across all sectors.

The NGX All-Share Index also recorded a remarkable 51.19 per cent return for the year, climbing 52,686.63 points to close at 155,613.03 points from 102,926.40 points at the start of the year. This performance significantly outpaced the 37.65 per cent growth recorded in 2024.

Speaking on the market’s resilience, Mr. Temi Popoola, Group Managing Director of the Nigerian Exchange Group (NGX Group), said:

“The Nigerian capital market in 2025 demonstrated remarkable strength despite both domestic and global economic headwinds. This performance underscores the importance of policy consistency, targeted reforms, and strategic collaboration in bolstering investor confidence and sustaining market growth.”

Popoola highlighted that ongoing reforms and technological investments played a crucial role in enhancing market access, operational efficiency, and transparency, ensuring stability for capital formation. He reaffirmed NGX’s commitment to deepening partnerships with regulators, issuers, and market operators to maintain momentum in 2026, positioning Nigeria as a leading exchange hub in Africa.

Also weighing in, Mr. David Adonri, Vice President of Highcap Securities Ltd., noted that the Nigerian stock market’s performance in 2025 ranked among the top three performing markets globally. He highlighted that all segments of the capital market, from equities to the primary market, achieved exceptional results, earning the year the moniker “Tinubu boom.”

“The NGX All-Share Index appreciated by over 50.7 per cent by year-end, an extraordinary achievement for the secondary market. Beyond equities, the primary market raised over N10 trillion to support both public and private sector projects, highlighting the depth of capital formation in Nigeria,” Adonri said.

The boom was broadly supported by consumer goods, telecommunications, and agriculture sectors, which delivered some of the highest returns. Notable stock performances included Okomu and Presco Plc, which significantly contributed to sectoral growth. Additionally, nearly N800 billion was raised through corporate commercial papers, reinforcing confidence in both short- and long-term investment avenues.

Adonri described 2025 as one of the most spectacular years in the history of the Nigerian capital market, emphasizing strong trading activity, diverse capital-raising initiatives, and the overall resilience of investors navigating both opportunities and challenges.

“The market’s performance reflects not just numerical gains, but a wider optimism in Nigeria’s economic fundamentals. It is a testament to growing investor sophistication, policy clarity, and the ability of the capital market to act as a catalyst for national development,” he added.

As 2026 approaches, analysts say the challenge for investors and policymakers alike will be sustaining these gains while managing risks associated with cyclical market fluctuations, election-related spending, and global economic uncertainties.

