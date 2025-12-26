2025 Business & Economic News Review — Naija247news.com

By Naija247news Editorial Team December 25, 2025

2025 has been a pivotal year for Nigeria’s business landscape and economic trajectory. Naija247news.com has chronicled milestones, corporate shifts, policy dynamics, and structural changes that are shaping the future of commerce, industry, agriculture, and investment. This review highlights the most significant business and economic developments published on our platform — offering insight, analysis, and context for our readers before we close out the year.

1. Macroeconomic Performance & National Growth

One of the standout stories of the year was Nigeria’s robust economic growth in Q2 2025, when the nation’s GDP expanded by 4.23% year‑on‑year, reflecting stronger performance across services, telecoms, agriculture, and financial sectors. This figure marked an acceleration from earlier quarters and signaled early gains from structural shifts following the rebasing of national accounts.

The growth was widely welcomed by analysts as a sign of diversification beyond oil and a testament to emerging sectors contributing more significantly to the economy. However, sustaining this momentum will require continued policy support, stable exchange rates, and investment in infrastructure to fuel private‑sector participation.

2. Corporate Nigeria: Growth, Resilience & Strategic Deals

AIICO Insurance Reports Strong Revenue Despite Profit Pressures

In May, AIICO Insurance Plc reported a 45% year‑on‑year increase in Q1 2025 revenue, reaching ₦32.81 billion. Yet, margin pressures impacted profitability — with profit after tax declining by 6% and profit before tax dropping by 50%. These results pointed to inflationary and operational cost pressures across the insurance sector, even as core activities continued to show traction.

UAC Nigeria’s Strategic Acquisition from Coca‑Cola

A transformative corporate deal in 2025 was UAC of Nigeria Plc’s acquisition of CHI Limited (makers of Chivita and Hollandia) from Coca‑Cola. The move marked a strategic pivot for both companies: Coca‑Cola toward an asset‑light model, and UAC toward broader consumer goods integration. This deal solidified UAC’s footprint in Nigeria’s FMCG space and is expected to reshape competitive dynamics in beverage and dairy segments.

Zenith Bank: Consistent Excellence on the Global Stage

In one of the year’s most celebrated recognitions, Zenith Bank Plc was named Nigeria’s Best Bank at the 2025 Global Finance Awards — its fifth win in six years. This accolade underlined the institution’s resilience, innovation, and financial strength amid sector challenges.

3. Strategic Initiatives & Government‑Led Economic Programs

Green Money Project to Empower Youth in Agriculture

To tackle food insecurity and stimulate agribusiness entrepreneurship, the Federal Government launched the ‘Green Money Project’, aimed at funding, training, and supporting youth in sustainable agriculture. The initiative pledges access to farmland, modern tools, and digital training, potentially engaging half a million youth across Nigeria.

Commodities Market Deepening: LCFE’s New Listings

In September, the Lagos Commodities and Futures Exchange (LCFE) announced the listing of N23.4 billion Eko Rice Classic spot contracts, an initiative designed to strengthen the commodities market, enhance price discovery, and attract investment to Nigeria’s agricultural value chain. This move was a major step in turning agriculture into an investable economic sector.

4. Infrastructure, Transport, & Revenue Growth

Railway Sector Rebounds with Increased Revenue & Traffic

The Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) posted renewed strength in Q1 2025, with revenue hitting ₦1.95 billion as passenger traffic surged by 38% year‑on‑year. Cargo transport also improved, reflecting efforts to modernize transport infrastructure and shift more movement from road to rail. Rail’s growing contribution to GDP signals progress toward a diversified transport ecosystem.

5. Nigeria’s Role in Global Investment & Industrial Expansion

Africa’s First Insulin Plant Announced in Nigeria

A landmark development for pharmaceutical manufacturing was China’s announcement to build Africa’s first local insulin production plant in Nigeria. The facility is poised to enhance access to diabetes treatment, create jobs, and foster technology transfer — boosting the nation’s healthcare manufacturing capabilities.

6. Global Business Trends Affecting Nigeria

Nestlé’s Global Restructuring Raises Regional Implications

International business shifts also made headlines when Nestlé announced 16,000 global job cuts as part of a $1 billion savings plan. While African operations were not expected to see large‑scale factory layoffs, the announcement sparked conversations about potential impacts on administrative jobs and supply chains linked to the continent.

7. Nigeria’s Revenue Dynamics: Spotlight on Lagos

While the story itself was published on Naija247news, broader revenue data reinforced Lagos’s economic dominance when national statistics confirmed the state generated ₦1.26 trillion in internally generated revenue (IGR) in 2024, more than any other Nigerian state — underscoring Lagos’s role as Nigeria’s revenue powerhouse and business hub.

Looking Ahead: Business & Economic Signals

As we close out 2025, Naija247news.com continues to track critical indicators that will shape Nigeria’s economic trajectory in 2026 and beyond:

GDP and growth forecasts suggest continued diversification, but inflationary pressures and exchange rate volatility remain challenges.

Commodities and agricultural finance are emerging as key drivers of investment and food security.

Infrastructure and transport modernization — especially rail and logistics — will remain priority sectors for economic planners.

Corporate consolidation and strategic acquisitions will continue to redefine Nigeria’s industrial landscape.

Conclusion

2025 was a year defined by economic resilience, strategic pivots, and policy initiatives that strengthened Nigeria’s business ecosystem. From corporate milestones and innovative government programs to infrastructure expansion and global partnerships, the country made meaningful strides amid domestic and global headwinds.

At Naija247news.com, we remain committed to delivering authoritative, insightful, and engaging business journalism that empowers our readers — business leaders, policymakers, entrepreneurs, and everyday Nigerians — to make informed decisions in an ever‑evolving economic landscape.

Thank you for reading — and here’s to an even more prosperous 2026.

