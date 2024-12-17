Homepage
Companies & Markets
Banks & Finance
Dividends&Earnings
Financials
Quoted Companies
Investing
Capital Market Data
Financial Markets
Nigeria Stock Exchange
SEC Nigeria
Health news
News
Pharmaceuticals
Consumer Inflation & Data
Food Inflation
Industrial Inflation
Retail & Households inflation
Commodities News
Cocoa
Gold
Maize
NewsWeek
PRO
Homepage
Companies & Markets
Banks & Finance
Dividends&Earnings
Financials
Quoted Companies
Osun Assembly Commences Scrutiny of 2025 Local Government Budgets
December 16, 2024
First Bank Denies N7 Billion Fraud Allegations, Calls Claims Unfounded
December 16, 2024
Nigerian Breweries Completes Rights Issue with 91.59% Subscription, SEC Clears Allotment
December 16, 2024
Stanbic IBTC Reigns Supreme: Tops List of Preferred Banks for Capital Importation in 2024
December 14, 2024
MTN Nigeria’s Commercial Paper Issuance Oversubscribed, Raises N72.1 Billion
December 14, 2024
Investing
Nigeria Stock Exchange
Financial Markets
Capital Market Data
SEC Nigeria
Weekly Market Review: Golden Guinea Breweries and African Prudential Lead Gainers, NSL Technology Tops Losers
December 15, 2024
Nigeria’s Weekly Stock Recommendations (Friday, December 13, 2024)
December 15, 2024
Nigerian Stock Market Maintains Bullish Trend, ASI Up 0.25%, Market Cap Hits N59.87trn
December 12, 2024
NGX Gains N183 Billion as Aradel Holdings, Zenith Bank, and Nigerian Breweries Drive Market Surge
December 12, 2024
Naira Plunges to All-Time Low of N1,745/$1 Amidst Speculation
December 11, 2024
Health news
Pharmaceuticals
News
WARDC Calls for Action to End Maternal Deaths from Unsafe Abortions
December 17, 2024
How N239.4bn Rights Issue will contribute to UBA’s growth – Elumelu
December 17, 2024
TCN restores electricity in Bayelsa after 4-month blackout
December 17, 2024
Tinubu appoints eight new Permanent Secretaries
December 16, 2024
2018 Osun election was stolen from me – Gov Adeleke alleges
December 16, 2024
Consumer Inflation & Data
Industrial Inflation
Food Inflation
Retail & Households inflation
Nigeria’s Inflation Expected to Peak at 35% in December, with Slower Disinflation Forecasted by Mid-2025
December 16, 2024
FCCPC Investigates GTBank, MTN Nigeria, and Air Peace Over Consumer Complaints
December 3, 2024
Working Class Struggles as Inflation Erases Purchasing Power in Nigeria
November 26, 2024
Motorists question additional N30 increase on pump price of petrol
November 1, 2024
FCCPC Links Rising Food Prices to Grain Hoarding and Smuggling
October 23, 2024
Commodities News
Cocoa
Gold
Maize
Nigeria’s Cocoa Market Valued Over $6 Billion, Set to Grow to $25 Billion – Stakeholders
December 5, 2024
Nigeria’s Cocoa Exports Surge 304% in Q1 2024 Amid Strong Global Demand and Record Prices
September 28, 2024
Nigeria’s Corn Acreage Drops to 5.1 Million Hectares for 2024/2025, Lowest in 14 Years
September 3, 2024
Nigeria Leads African Nations in Building Gold Reserves to Cut Dependance on U.S Dollars
July 26, 2024
Nigeria’s Cocoa Processing Industry Slumps to 8% Capacity Amid Economic Challenges
July 25, 2024
