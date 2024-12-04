Homepage
Homepage
Companies & Markets
Banks & Finance
Dividends&Earnings
Financials
Quoted Companies
Zenith Bank expands global footprints with Paris branch launch
November 30, 2024
Sterling Bank Unveils Confam Jara 2.0, Showering Customers with Over ₦40 Million in Prizes
November 28, 2024
UBA Plc Announces Rights Issue: 6.8 Billion Shares Offered at N35 Each
November 27, 2024
StanChart Restructures Africa Operations, Focuses on Wealth Management in Nigeria
November 27, 2024
Notore Chemical Industries Announces Minority Shareholders Buyout Plan by Core Investors
November 27, 2024
Investing
Nigeria Stock Exchange
Financial Markets
Capital Market Data
SEC Nigeria
Investors gain N138bn as NGX opens on positive note
December 3, 2024
NGX All-Share Index Climbs 0.11% w/w Despite Banking Sector Weakness
November 24, 2024
Stock market dips further by 0.04%
November 1, 2024
Nigerian Exchange Gains N156.91 Billion in Market Capitalization; UBA Joins SWOOT Category
October 26, 2024
Aradel Holdings Lists 4.34 Billion Shares on NGX, Boosting Market Cap by N3.05 Trillion
October 14, 2024
Health news
Pharmaceuticals
News
NLC Akwa Ibom shelves strike as Gov Eno approves N80,000 new wage agreement
December 4, 2024
Flamboyant Nigerian Pastor Tobi Adegboyega Loses In UK Immigration Tribunal, To Be Deported Back To Nigeria
December 4, 2024
Another Batch Of 170 Migrants Including Nigerians Repatriated From Libya By IOM
December 4, 2024
Despite N100million Empowerment Allocation, Kebbi Government Gives Sewing, Grinding Machines To Only 60 Persons
December 4, 2024
706 ballot boxes, others destroyed as fire razes INEC office in Delta
December 3, 2024
Consumer Inflation & Data
Industrial Inflation
Food Inflation
Retail & Households inflation
FCCPC Investigates GTBank, MTN Nigeria, and Air Peace Over Consumer Complaints
December 3, 2024
Working Class Struggles as Inflation Erases Purchasing Power in Nigeria
November 26, 2024
Motorists question additional N30 increase on pump price of petrol
November 1, 2024
FCCPC Links Rising Food Prices to Grain Hoarding and Smuggling
October 23, 2024
Petrol Price Hits N1,030.46 in September 2024, Up 64.55% Year-on-Year – NBS
October 20, 2024
Commodities News
Cocoa
Gold
Maize
Nigeria’s Cocoa Exports Surge 304% in Q1 2024 Amid Strong Global Demand and Record Prices
September 28, 2024
Nigeria’s Corn Acreage Drops to 5.1 Million Hectares for 2024/2025, Lowest in 14 Years
September 3, 2024
Nigeria Leads African Nations in Building Gold Reserves to Cut Dependance on U.S Dollars
July 26, 2024
Nigeria’s Cocoa Processing Industry Slumps to 8% Capacity Amid Economic Challenges
July 25, 2024
FG Targets 500,000 metric tonnes of cocoa production by 2025
July 17, 2024
