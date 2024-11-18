Daniel Bwala Named Presidential Spokesman Amidst Confusion

Naija247 news gathered that Daniel Bwala, Special Adviser on Media and Public Communications to President Bola Tinubu, has officially announced himself as the new presidential spokesman. This development clarifies previous confusion surrounding Bayo Onanuga’s role, who had been serving as presidential spokesman since Ngelale Ajuri’s exit.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Naija247 news understands that Onanuga, designated as Special Adviser on Communication and Strategy, had taken over Ajuri’s office at the presidential villa. However, Bwala’s tweet on Monday confirmed his position as the presidential spokesman.

In an interaction with State House correspondents, Bwala rejected claims that his appointment was motivated by personal gain. He emphasized staying focused on the Tinubu administration’s goals, despite distractions. Bwala attributed negative reactions to external forces attempting to undermine the president.

“In life, generally, you look at focus. When you are focused on a thing, you are going to be faced with distraction,” Bwala stated. “It’s about the government. It’s about the president. It’s about his administration. It’s not about Bwala.

According to Naija247 news, Bwala reaffirmed his commitment to supporting President Tinubu’s agenda. He urged Nigerians to remain optimistic about the administration’s reforms, predicting a noticeable difference in governance by the first quarter of 2025 [1).

As the newly confirmed presidential spokesman, Bwala’s focus will be crucial in shaping public perception of the Tinubu administration’s policies and initiatives.

Share this: Facebook

X



Like this: Like Loading...

Related