Dividends&Earnings
Financials
Quoted Companies
Investing
Capital Market Data
Financial Markets
Nigeria Stock Exchange
SEC Nigeria
Health news
News
Pharmaceuticals
Consumer Inflation & Data
Food Inflation
Industrial Inflation
Retail & Households inflation
Commodities News
Cashew
Cassava
Cocoa
Cotton
Gold
Maize
Wheats
NewsWeek
PRO
MultiChoice Nigeria Loses 243,000 Subscribers in Five Months Amid Economic Hardships
November 13, 2024
AFC Facilitates Landmark US$200 Million Corporate Finance Facility for BUA Group
November 12, 2024
Ecobank Wins 14 Prestigious Awards from Euromoney and Global Finance
November 8, 2024
FBN Holdings Rights Issue Opens: N149.56 Billion Targeted in Strategic Capital Raise
November 7, 2024
MTN Nigeria to Issue N50 Billion Commercial Paper to Bolster Capital Needs
November 5, 2024
Investing
Nigeria Stock Exchange
Financial Markets
Capital Market Data
SEC Nigeria
Stock market dips further by 0.04%
November 1, 2024
Nigerian Exchange Gains N156.91 Billion in Market Capitalization; UBA Joins SWOOT Category
October 26, 2024
Aradel Holdings Lists 4.34 Billion Shares on NGX, Boosting Market Cap by N3.05 Trillion
October 14, 2024
NGX Transactions Decline by 33.09%, Investors Lose N5 Billion
October 13, 2024
NGX Closes Positive, Investors Gain N74bn
October 13, 2024
Health news
Pharmaceuticals
News
Harsh Economy Has Made It Difficult To Provide Decent Meals For Inmates – Nigerian Correctional Service
November 14, 2024
Tinubu approves establishment of New disaster relief fund – Shettima.
November 14, 2024
2023 polls: PDP made N11.5bn, spent N7.93bn
November 14, 2024
‘Dead bat on my bed; how I won Edo governorship election’ – Okpebholo.
November 14, 2024
Alleged N110.4bn Fraud: EFCC releases ex-Gov Bello’s co-defendants on bail.
November 14, 2024
Consumer Inflation & Data
Industrial Inflation
Food Inflation
Retail & Households inflation
Motorists question additional N30 increase on pump price of petrol
November 1, 2024
FCCPC Links Rising Food Prices to Grain Hoarding and Smuggling
October 23, 2024
Petrol Price Hits N1,030.46 in September 2024, Up 64.55% Year-on-Year – NBS
October 20, 2024
Cooking Gas Prices Rise 4.19% in September 2024, Reaching N6,699.63 for 5kg — NBS
October 20, 2024
Nigeria’s Inflation Rises in September After Three-Month Decline, Driven by Fuel Price Increases
October 15, 2024
Commodities News
Cashew
Cassava
Cocoa
Cotton
Gold
Maize
Nigeria’s Cocoa Exports Surge 304% in Q1 2024 Amid Strong Global Demand and Record Prices
September 28, 2024
Nigeria’s Corn Acreage Drops to 5.1 Million Hectares for 2024/2025, Lowest in 14 Years
September 3, 2024
Nigeria Leads African Nations in Building Gold Reserves to Cut Dependance on U.S Dollars
July 26, 2024
Nigeria’s Cocoa Processing Industry Slumps to 8% Capacity Amid Economic Challenges
July 25, 2024
FG Targets 500,000 metric tonnes of cocoa production by 2025
July 17, 2024
