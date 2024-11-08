pub-4118383246703668
Homepage
Companies & Markets
Banks & Finance
Dividends&Earnings
Financials
Quoted Companies
FBN Holdings Rights Issue Opens: N149.56 Billion Targeted in Strategic Capital Raise
November 7, 2024
MTN Nigeria to Issue N50 Billion Commercial Paper to Bolster Capital Needs
November 5, 2024
CHAMS Holdings Plc Financials for 9M 2024: Revenue Up 321.90%, EPS Jumps to 19.10 Kobo
November 1, 2024
BUA Foods Plc Reports Strong Financial Performance for 9M 2024
November 1, 2024
Chemical & Allied Products Plc Reports Strong Growth in 9M 2024 Financial Results
November 1, 2024
Investing
Nigeria Stock Exchange
Financial Markets
Capital Market Data
SEC Nigeria
Stock market dips further by 0.04%
November 1, 2024
Nigerian Exchange Gains N156.91 Billion in Market Capitalization; UBA Joins SWOOT Category
October 26, 2024
Aradel Holdings Lists 4.34 Billion Shares on NGX, Boosting Market Cap by N3.05 Trillion
October 14, 2024
NGX Transactions Decline by 33.09%, Investors Lose N5 Billion
October 13, 2024
NGX Closes Positive, Investors Gain N74bn
October 13, 2024
Health news
Pharmaceuticals
News
Anti-corruption groups petition EFCC, demand arrest, prosecution of Ganduje.
November 8, 2024
Navy arrests 3 suspects with stolen crude oil in A’Ibom
November 7, 2024
National grid collapses again.
November 7, 2024
Group Knocks Governor Aliyu Over Arrest, Secret Trial Of Woman, Hamdiya Sidi, Who Lamented Rising Killings In Sokoto For ‘Embarrassing’ Govt.
November 7, 2024
Students accuse Sokoto Special Adviser of withholding tuition funds.
November 7, 2024
Consumer Inflation & Data
Industrial Inflation
Food Inflation
Retail & Households inflation
Motorists question additional N30 increase on pump price of petrol
November 1, 2024
FCCPC Links Rising Food Prices to Grain Hoarding and Smuggling
October 23, 2024
Petrol Price Hits N1,030.46 in September 2024, Up 64.55% Year-on-Year – NBS
October 20, 2024
Cooking Gas Prices Rise 4.19% in September 2024, Reaching N6,699.63 for 5kg — NBS
October 20, 2024
Nigeria’s Inflation Rises in September After Three-Month Decline, Driven by Fuel Price Increases
October 15, 2024
Commodities News
Cashew
Cassava
Cocoa
Cotton
Gold
Maize
Nigeria’s Cocoa Exports Surge 304% in Q1 2024 Amid Strong Global Demand and Record Prices
September 28, 2024
Nigeria’s Corn Acreage Drops to 5.1 Million Hectares for 2024/2025, Lowest in 14 Years
September 3, 2024
Nigeria Leads African Nations in Building Gold Reserves to Cut Dependance on U.S Dollars
July 26, 2024
Nigeria’s Cocoa Processing Industry Slumps to 8% Capacity Amid Economic Challenges
July 25, 2024
FG Targets 500,000 metric tonnes of cocoa production by 2025
July 17, 2024
