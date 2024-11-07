National grid collapses again.

7, November 2024.

Nigeria has once again been thrown into darkness following the collapse of the national power grid.

This marks the second outage in a single week and the twelfth occurrence within the last eleven months, deepening concerns over the country’s ongoing power stability issues.

The Ikeja Electricity Distribution Company (IKEDC) confirmed the latest collapse in a message to customers, stating, “Please be informed that we experienced a system outage today, 07 November 2024, at 11:29 Hrs, affecting supply within our network.

IKEDC assured customers that efforts to restore power are underway in collaboration with key stakeholders, though no timeline was provided. “Restoration of supply is ongoing. Kindly bear with us,” the company added.

Meanwhile, the Transmission Company of Nigeria has not issued an official statement on the reason the grid collapsed on Thursday.(www.naija247newd.com)