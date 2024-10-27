President Tinubu Launches Major Livestock Sector Reforms, Eyes $1.5 Billion in Dairy Import Savings

President Bola Tinubu has unveiled plans for sweeping reforms in Nigeria’s livestock industry, highlighting the costly neglect that has contributed to Nigeria’s $1.2-$1.5 billion annual dairy import bill. Speaking at the two-day Stakeholders Consultative Workshop on Livestock Reforms in Abuja, Tinubu expressed optimism that foreign investors are eager to capitalize on Nigeria’s untapped potential in livestock, which could transform the sector into a key economic driver.

Acknowledging the sector’s historical underdevelopment, Tinubu committed to building a framework to revitalize livestock farming, moving it from subsistence to a commercial industry contributing significantly to Nigeria’s GDP. Tinubu emphasized the potential impact, saying, “We can bring prosperity to our people, feed our children, and create jobs. It’s time to recognize the economy within our livestock sector.”

The President also pointed out that Nigeria, with 58 million cattle and other livestock, holds vast resources yet produces insufficient dairy and meat to meet demand. Average milk yields from Nigerian cattle, at just 0.5 to 1.5 liters daily, are far below the global average of 6.6 liters, a disparity Tinubu described as “worrisome.” He committed to reforming the sector to address these gaps, especially through collaboration with international investors and support for local ranching.

Kwara State Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq also voiced the Northern Governors’ backing, emphasizing that reforms will help resolve conflicts between herders and farmers and improve food security, livestock productivity, and rural stability.