Senate Confirms Appointment Of 21 Commissioners For Revenue Mobilisation Commission RMAFC

16, October 2024.

President Bola Tinubu had in August appointed the nominees and soughted for the senate’s confirmation.

At least 21 nominees have been confirmed by Nigeria senate as federal commissioners of the Revenue Mobilisation Allocation and Fiscal Commission (RMAFC).

The confirmation was a sequel to the presentation and consideration of the report of the Joint Committee on National Planning and Economic Affairs and Finance for the Confirmation of the Nominations for Appointment as Federal Commissioners in the Revenue Mobilization, Allocation and Fiscal Commission (RMAFC).

The upper legislative chamber on Wednesday confirmed the nominees after Yahaya Abdullahi, senator representing Kebbi north, presented a report.

Abdullahi, chair of joint committee on national planning and economic affairs and finance, said all the nominees are fit to hold public office. Noting that with the appointments, every state in the country is represented on the RMAFC board.

He said; “That the senate do confirmation of the 21 nominees that makes the commission to be of its full complement,” he said.

That means every state now has a represenation at the board.”

The nominees are; Linda Nkechi Oti — Abia; Akpan Imo Effiong — Akwa Ibom; Enefe Ekene — Anambra; Steve Ugba — Benue; Eyonsa Whiley — Cross-River; Aruviere Egharhevwe — Delta; Nduka Henry Awuregu — Ebonyi; Victor Eboigbe — Edo; Wumi Ogunlola — Ekiti; Ozo Obumreme Obodougo — Enugu and Kabir Ibrahim Mashi — Katsina.

Others are; Adamu Fanda — Kano; Kunle Wright — Lagos; Almakura Abdulkadir — Nasarawa; Bako Shetima — Niger; Amosun Akintoye — Ogun; Nathaniel Adejutelegan — Ondo; Saad Bello Ibrahim — Plateau; Aji Anuluri – YobeYobe and Bello Rabiu Garba — Zamfara.

The President of the Senate, Senator Godswill Akpabio in his remarks, urged the new Commissioners to give their best in the job ahead of them.

He also asked them to be good ambassadors of their states and the country.

